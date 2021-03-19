Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 Mar 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:32 AM

By Greg Peel

We will head into next week with the world remaining on edge about rising bond yields, despite central bank attempts to suggest “nothing to see here”.

I must say rate-rise fears from these levels are amusing. My first mortgage was at 13%.

We are also seeing an alarming global increase in covid cases, Britain at war with Europe over vaccines, Paris back in lockdown, Brazil a basket case…the only bright spot is the US, where Biden’s “100 million doses in the first one hundred days” target will be met tonight on day 56.

The most critical data release next week will not come until Friday night, when the US releases February PCE inflation – the measure preferred by the Fed over CPI.

Over the rest of the week the US will see numbers for home sales, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment.

Wednesday brings flash estimates of March manufacturing PMIs from around the world.

In Australia we’ll see February trade numbers on Wednesday.

On the stock market, the ex-divided season is now winding down, but there’s a bit of a late flourish on Thursday.

Out-of-cycle earnings season is now ramping up, with results due next week from Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)), Premier Investments ((PMV)), Brickworks ((BKW)) and WH Soul Pattinson ((SOL)).

It will be the last full trading week before Easter at the end of next week and a couple of weeks of school holidays tagged on, when markets can get a bit thin.

