IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner, expands in Australia to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech), a Microsoft managed Cloud Solutions Partner in India has expanded its global footprint with an office in Australia. Alongside, IFI Techsolutions has also begun operations in United States, United Kingdom and UAE. It has already acquired some well-known customers and is offering all its solutions in these regions.

IFI Techsolutions is a born in cloud partner having internationally renowned customers like Larsen & Toubro group, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T Infotech, Reliance Group, Gulf Oil amongst others and with this expansion they will now cater to global customers with their cloud journey.

Over the last year, the worldwide decline in IT spending has been compensated by increased spending on cloud infrastructure services. Upsurge in remote work in response to COVID-19 pandemic has driven enterprises to raise their spending on cloud-based collaboration services. IFI Techsolutions champions Microsoft Azure for this growing demand and has successfully delivered multiple Azure projects for global customers.

Recently, IFI Techsolutions was also named 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist. Being a Microsoft managed partner has enabled IFI Techsolutions to expand globally by giving it access to unique content and programs, global branding, and business in newer markets. The company has also achieved a Microsoft Co-sell ready partner status. By leveraging its expanded footprint in offering these co-sell solutions, IFI Techsolutions can help customers around the globe meet their unique business needs and give them access to Microsoft certified consultants and product teams.

"According to a report by Gartner, overall cloud spending levels projected for 2023 and 2024 will now be showing up as early as 2022," observed Ankur Garg, Founder of IFI Techsolutions "The current market scenario presents a huge opportunity for growth and expansion for companies like ours. I am glad that we have support from a strong Microsoft ecosystem, and IFI Techsolutions is all set to expand globally."

About IFI Techsolutions:

IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech) is a cloud consulting and managed services provider founded by ex-Microsoft employees Ankur Garg and Puneet Bajaj to help global customers with their digital transformation journey. IFI Techsolutions has delivered more than 370 projects and 42,000 consulting hours, migrated 4,100-plus servers for more than 260 global customers.

