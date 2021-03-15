The Monday Report – 15 March 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:19 AM

By Greg Peel

Material Gains

An interesting thing happened on Friday on the ASX. The ASX200 opened up 70 points following strength on Wall Street and the market then prepared for the potential of a another slap-down, as had been the case in the prior three days.

And it came, bang on 11am. In half an hour the index fell -35 points. Half an later, it had recovered those gains. Does this mean the Masked Seller is now done? Or was too much support found this time around?

We can only see what happens today, but the difference today is the futures are not showing a solid open. They closed down -3 points on Saturday morning.

While the market itself may be volatile at present, commodity prices are enduring a period of volatility all of their own. On Thursday night copper jumped 2.3%, iron ore 3.7% and the oils 2.3%. On Friday the resource sectors were the main driver of index strength, with energy up 1.5% and materials up 1.6%.

Iron ore was down -3.1% on Friday night.

Three of the top five index winners on Friday were miners. However, three of the top five losers were also miners – of gold -- despite the gold price doing nothing. Bit of a switch, one assumes.

Technology posted the biggest percentage gain with 2.3% because the Nasdaq went up. The Nasdaq went down on Friday night. Thanks for playing.

While all sectors closed in the green, the banks, staples, healthcare and telcos largely sat out Friday to let consumer discretionary (+1.3%), industrials (+1.3%) and utilities (+1.1%) hog the limelight.

Pointsbet Holdings ((PBH)) led discretionary with an 8.5% gain following an update from leading US online bookie DraftKings, suggesting how much bigger the US market was set to be by the time all bar two stubborn states legalise online gambling.

Offsetting gains in the sector were the travel agents, following all the excitement on Thursday from the government’s subsidised plane tickets. There has of course been a big hoo-ha about which destinations were included and which weren’t – Coalition governments just can’t seem to help themselves – and Flight Centre ((FLT)) pulled back -4.1%.

Sydney Airport ((SYD)) nevertheless kicked on with a 2.4% gain while Auckland International Airport ((AIA)) jumped 4.1%. Both are counted as industrials. AGL Energy ((AGL)) rose 1.7% to help utilities along.

After another bifurcated session on Wall Street on Friday night our futures show little in the way of lead this morning, but iron ore has slipped again as noted and the oils are down around -0.7% so it won’t be a resourceful session this time, although the Aussie’s a little lower.