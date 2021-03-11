Edtech pioneer Janison to be National Service Provider of PISA for Schools in Australia

PR NewsWire | Mar 11 2021

SYDNEY, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Janison Education Group Limited (ASX: JAN) has been accredited as the Australian National Service Provider (NSP) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for the PISA for Schools assessment – the gold standard in the measurement of student learning, underpinned by PISA-based scales.

The OECD accredited the Sydney-headquartered edtech company with exclusive rights to manage the roll-out of PISA for Schools across Australia for the next two years. This will see Janison promote, deliver and support the event for participating schools in all states and territories. The full ASX announcement of the deal can be found here.

There are strong indications from a large number of government and independent schools across Australia wishing to participate between April and May this year.

Janison’s CEO David Caspari said: "The board and management of Janison are extremely honoured to be partnering with the OECD in the roll-out of such an incredibly well-regarded assessment and benchmarking tool – the only test of its kind in the world. For us, this is our mission – to be a global force for good by powering best-in-class educational assessments with passion and purpose."

PISA for Schools is powered by the Janison online assessment platform which offers educators an enhanced dashboard and streamlined reporting alongside a suite of practical features enabling schools to explore their own data.

Janison has been in an exclusive partnership agreement with the OECD since 2019 to provide the digital solution for PISA for Schools globally. Already 220,000 students across seven countries have undertaken the test using Janison’s platform, including the US, Russia, Japan, Brazil and Thailand.

PISA for Schools tests 15-year-olds with a cognitive test in reading, mathematics and science. An additional questionnaire asks about a student’s home and school situation, learning environment, and confidence and motivation. For further information on the test visit the Janison website here.

Each school receives a confidential report which analyses their students’ learning outcomes and socio-emotional situation, and benchmarks them against other schools nationally, internationally and against OECD averages.

Educators are reporting that this provides an opportunity for schools to benefit from gold-standard PISA data to drive improvement, set strategic goals, and address the gap between the least and most advantaged.

For media enquiries, call Tracey Cain at 0411 644 999.

Related Links :

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms