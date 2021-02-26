The Overnight Report: On Second Thoughts

Daily Market Reports | 9:13 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Mar) 6696.00 – 97.00 – 1.43% S&P ASX 200 6834.00 + 56.20 0.83% S&P500 3829.34 – 96.09 – 2.45% Nasdaq Comp 13119.43 – 478.54 – 3.52% DJIA 31402.01 – 559.85 – 1.75% S&P500 VIX 28.89 + 7.55 35.38% US 10-year yield 1.52 + 0.13 9.29% USD Index 90.22 + 0.09 0.10% FTSE100 6651.96 – 7.01 – 0.11% DAX30 13879.33 – 96.67 – 0.69%

By Greg Peel

Oh God It’s Friday

Here we go again. The madness continues. Strap in.

It was last Friday the local market went into a tailspin when a sudden spike in an already strong Aussie dollar sparked a swift bout of profit-taking in stocks. The week before, we’d seen a sudden sell-off one day when the Australian ten-year yield jumped a handful of basis points to over 1.30%.

Yesterday the Australian ten-year jumped 16 basis points to 1.72%. Did we blink? No. The ASX200 rose 56 points. Last night the Aussie collapsed a full cent, having hit US80c yesterday. So today we buy? No, the futures are down a hundred points this morning.

Adding to the irony is the fact the futures are down because Wall Street is down, and Wall Street is down because the US ten-year yield jumped 13 basis points to 1.52% last night. The Aussie is down sharply overnight, but the interest yield spread from them to us has widened (Aussie 10-year now at 1.89%).

The drop in the Aussie probably reflects a sudden bout of profit-taking after a solid run-up over the past couple of weeks, triggered by hitting the 80 mark, despite another solid night for commodity prices. By rights that should temper inevitable falls on our stock market today, but it won’t.

Not only is today Friday, it’s also the last trading day of the month. Chances are that by the close today, we will have wiped out just about all of the month’s gains.

Not much point in dwelling on yesterday’s sector moves. We recall however that there is a results season underway, which mercifully ends today. Some highlights from yesterday:

Reporting good numbers and being rewarded were Sandfire Resources ((SFR)), up 11.1%, Clinuvel Pharma ((CUV)), up 9.2%, Bravura Solutions ((BVS)), up 8.1% and Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)), up 7.7%. Flight Centre ((FLT)) reported a shocker, of course, but an upbeat outlook and a big short position had that stock up 8.9%.

Nanosonics ((NAN)) was trashed on Wednesday on its result, but an “overdone” call from brokers and two upgrades in the FNArena database had the stock up 9.5% yesterday. Nanosonics also has a big short position.

Service Stream ((SSM)) was the day’s biggest loser, down -21.4% on report, followed by a2 Milk ((A2M)), down -16.2%. Also reporting on the day were Regis Resources ((RRL)), down -7.9% and Zip Co ((Z1P)), down -7.7%.

So just how far will we fall today? The futures say a hundred. Metals prices are up again (except gold) and the Aussie is down a cent. The perfect scenario for the materials sector (ex-gold) and pretty good for energy, with oil prices steady.

Rising bond yields are great news for banks. But, it will be a case of sell first and ask questions later. And computers don’t ask questions.

Hello? Anyone?

Suppose you held a bond auction and nobody came.

That’s what happened to the US Treasury last night when it tried to auction off a tranche of seven-year bonds. Demand was a weak as anyone could remember for a very long time. No one, it seems, is too keen to lend money to the US government. Not ahead of another massive stimulus package being funded.

US bond yields immediately spiked all along the curve. The ten-year, which had found some stability this week just below 1.40%, hit 1.63%, before settling back at 1.52%.

Simmering fears of a solid rebound in the US economy and subsequent inflation pressures re-ignited and it was Goodnight Irene, led by the Nasdaq.

There was a late attempt to recover, then another wave hit, and only a final burst prevented the indices from closing on their lows for the day.

On Tuesday night Wall Street had staved off what looked like an attempt by hedge funds to trigger the Nasdaq correction many were fearing. The Nasdaq fell -4% but it didn’t work. The Dow had dropped early as well but rallied back to close higher, and then on relief the correction did not transpire, Wall Street ran up solidly on Wednesday night.

From Tuesday’s low to Wednesday’s close, the Dow put on some 780 points.

And then proceeded to lose a good chunk of those last night. At this stage the Dow is roughly square for the week. But tonight is also the last trading day of the month on Wall Street.

US durable goods orders rose 1.4% in January to mark the biggest rise in six months. New jobless claims fell back to 730,000 last week, down -111,000 from the week before. Earlier in the year, this would have been great news for Wall Street.

But not now that bonds are responding in kind…

Another problem for investors is the vast bulk of retirement savings are held in passive, so-called balanced funds, which carry a 60/40 equity/fixed income allocation. The point being, normally, if stocks go down bonds go up (in price), and vice-versa. Hence the “balance”.

Last night both were heavily sold.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1771.20 – 28.50 – 1.58% Silver (oz) 27.43 – 0.41 – 1.47% Copper (lb) 4.28 + 0.08 1.90% Aluminium (lb) 1.00 + 0.02 2.01% Lead (lb) 0.97 + 0.01 1.10% Nickel (lb) 8.71 – 0.17 – 1.88% Zinc (lb) 1.31 + 0.02 1.89% West Texas Crude 63.49 + 0.36 0.57% Brent Crude 66.99 + 0.04 0.06% Iron Ore (t) 174.30 + 1.80 1.04%

A familiar sight in metals, other than nickel pulling back a tad.

The big fall in gold is all about bonds.

The oils are holding their own on ongoing limited US supply.

The US dollar is little moved, and the Aussie is down -1.2% at US$0.7859.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -97 points or -1.4%.

Australian private sector credit numbers for January are due today.

China releases February PMIs.

The US will see January’s read on PCE inflation. Be afraid.

There will be a couple of stragglers early next week but otherwise today is the last day of the February result season. The list is a little smaller today than the past two peak days, but not by much.

If I had to pick a highlight today it would be Harvey Norman ((HVN)).

Note Coles ((COL)) goes ex today.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ABY ADORE BEAUTY GROUP Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS APA APA Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett ASB Austal Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett ATL Apollo Tourism & Leisure Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett BIN Bingo Industries Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse BOQ Bank Of Queensland Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans CCX City Chic Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CGC Costa Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS FCL Fineos Corp Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett HLO HELLOWORLD TRAVEL Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett HVN Harvey Norman Holdings Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse IDX Integral Diagnostics Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse JHC Japara Healthcare Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett LLC Lendlease Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse MGX Mount Gibson Iron Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie MPL Medibank Private Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans MWY Midway Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett NAN Nanosonics Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett NHC New Hope Corp Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie NTD National Tyre & Wheel Hold Morgans NXT Nextdc Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett SCG Scentre Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse SEK Seek Ltd Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie TYR Tyro Payments Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett WSA Western Areas Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

