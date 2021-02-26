Next Week At A Glance – 1-4 Mar 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:28 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Next week is March, and but for a couple of stragglers, the local earnings season comes to a screaming halt.

Praise be.

While stock analysts mull over the final scorecard, attention turns to the economy. December quarter numbers are due next week for company profits and inventories and the current account, ahead of Wednesday’s GDP release.

Given we’ll be already in the third month of the March quarter, it is always the case the GDP result is a bit old hat, and not overly informative. In these current times, that is even more so the case. Just one word – vaccine – has potentially changed the world in the meantime.

We’ll also see numbers next week for house prices, housing finance, job ads and building approvals and an update on previously released retail sales numbers.

The RBA meets on Tuesday.

The first US jobs numbers under Biden are due next week, both private sector and non-farm payrolls. Not that he’s had the time to influence them, with his stimulus package yet to be passed, but there may be a confidence element evident.

The first of the month also brings manufacturing PMI numbers from across the globe, followed by services PMIs on the Wednesday.

Barring the odd bit of news, stock market news flow will go deathly quiet from next week for a time as stock analysts go into rehab.

The ex-dividend season nevertheless less picks up pace, providing a handicap at the open of each session.

