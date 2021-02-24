FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2021

Australia | 4:15 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AX1)) - Accent Group
  • ((AIM)) - Access Innovation Holdings
  • ((ACF)) - Acrow Formwork And Construction
  • ((ABC)) - AdBri
  • ((ABY)) - Adobe Beauty
  • ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
  • ((ATL)) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure
  • ((AUB)) - AUB Group
  • ((AOF)) - Australian Unity Office Fund
  • ((EHE)) - Estia Health
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((GDF)) - Garda Property
  • ((HUB)) - HUB24
  • ((JIN)) - Jumbo Interactive
  • ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
  • ((MNF)) - MNF Group
  • ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
  • ((MYD)) - Mydeal.com.au
  • ((NSR)) - National Storage
  • ((OSH)) - Oil Search
  • ((PRN)) - Perenti Global
  • ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
  • ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
  • ((SEK)) - Seek Ltd
  • ((SOM)) - SomnoMed
  • ((SKI)) - Spark Infrastructure
  • ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group
  • ((SLC)) - Superloop
  • ((UWL)) - Uniti Group
  • ((WSA)) - Western Areas
  • ((WOR)) - Worley

