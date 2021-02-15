FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-02-2021

Australia | 12:39 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ARF)) - Arena REIT
  • ((BBN)) - Baby Bunting
  • ((KPG)) - Kelly Partners
  • ((MCR)) - Mincor Resources
  • ((MGR)) - Mirvac Group
  • ((URW)) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

