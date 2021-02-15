FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-02-2021

Australia | 12:39 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ARF)) - Arena REIT
- ((BBN)) - Baby Bunting
- ((KPG)) - Kelly Partners
- ((MCR)) - Mincor Resources
- ((MGR)) - Mirvac Group
- ((URW)) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
