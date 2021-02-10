FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-02-2021

Australia | 2:44 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((BLD)) - Boral
  • ((CGF)) - Challenger
  • ((DXS)) - Dexus
  • ((EHL)) - Emeco
  • ((JHX)) - James Hardie
  • ((SCP)) - Shopping Centres Aus
  • ((SUN)) - Suncorp

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-02-2021

