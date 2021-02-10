FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-02-2021

Australia | 2:44 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((BLD)) - Boral
- ((CGF)) - Challenger
- ((DXS)) - Dexus
- ((EHL)) - Emeco
- ((JHX)) - James Hardie
- ((SCP)) - Shopping Centres Aus
- ((SUN)) - Suncorp
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE