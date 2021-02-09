Macquarie Breaks Out

Technicals | 10:39 AM

By MichaelGable

The Australian market has managed to have a solid week and has stuck its head back above the January peak, which is a positive for now. Under the surface however, we haven't seen a broad-based rally, with the big miners still under-performing in the short term. Other large caps are failing to do much also, including Macquarie Group ((MQG)), which we have a chart of in today's report.

