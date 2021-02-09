Aurrum Aged Care chooses PageUp to reimagine the entire talent journey

PR NewsWire | 10:05 AM

Aurrum Aged Care implements PageUp’s Recruitment Management, Onboarding, Learning and Performance Management modules.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PageUp [https://www.pageuppeople.com], a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software, today announced that Aurrum Aged Care has selected PageUp’s Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning Management and Performance Management solutions to overhaul and modernise the aged care provider’s talent management approach.

Aurrum Aged Care will be revitalising its current talent management approach with the configurability and flexibility of PageUp’s end to end talent management software solution. In PageUp, Aurrum Aged Care has found a vendor that is committed to supporting its HR team through continued innovation.

With a portfolio of nearly 1,000 operational and development places in Victoria and New South Wales, Aurrum Aged Care is one of Australia’s leading residential aged care providers. Priding themselves on setting a new standard for aged care in Australia, Aurrum Aged Care needs to find the best people to fulfil this mission. With PageUp, they can attract great talent by providing an exceptional recruitment experience that continues through to onboarding, learning and performance management.

PageUp will provide Aurrum Aged Care with:

Recruitment Management

Onboarding

Learning

Performance Management

Single sign on and Integration to Payroll

Craig Rutherford, CEO, at Aurrum Aged Care, says, "PageUp is a critically important service partner for Aurrum to enable us to attract and retain the best people so we can deliver consistently great care."

Mark Rice, PageUp CEO, says, "Aged care plays a vital role in Australian society, and finding the best people to work in this sector is of great importance. Our best-of-breed talent management suite will enable Aurrum Aged Care to attract, develop and retain the talent required to continually advance the needs of the people in their care. PageUp is proud to work with this leading aged care provider to deliver innovative talent management solutions and wonderful candidate experiences."

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

Related Links :

https://www.pageuppeople.com/

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms