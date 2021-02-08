The Monday Report – 08 February 2021

Daily Market Reports | Feb 08 2021

By Greg Peel

Change of Heart

What a difference a day makes.

On Thursday the local market went into a panic over a 7 basis point increase in the ten-year government bond yield to 1.22%. Suddenly investors rushed to sell bond proxies and other high dividend paying stocks.

The implication is that bond investors are fearing a spike in inflation ahead on massive monetary and fiscal stimulus after vaccine rollouts begin to make their mark. This despite the RBA having no fear whatsoever.

Wall Street had closed flat on Wednesday night so the way was clear for a bit of a sell-off locally, which gained momentum as the day went on. But then on Thursday night, Wall Street rose strongly.

On Friday, the Australian ten-year bond yield fell -3 basis points to 1.19%. But the ASX200 opened on its high, and despite a slight dip mid-session almost closed at the same level. In other words, bond rates had nothing to do with it from the outset.

The give-away is that Thursday’s worst performing sector – industrials, which contains the big bond proxies Transurban ((TCL)) and Sydney Airport ((SYD)) – completely reversed on Friday to be equal best performer with a 2.3% gain.

So what happened? Couldn’t say. Other than perhaps a lot of talk in the US about a necessary correction might have fuelled Thursday’s panic, while those who weren’t panicking stood aside waiting to pick up some bargains. They never got the chance, given the ASX200 opened on its high on Friday.

So, as you were. The ASX200 gained a net 3.5% for the week.

The biggest driver of index points on Friday were the banks (+1.9%). As I noted on Thursday, while rising bond yields make bank dividend yields marginally less attractive, they also improve bank interest margins, and thus earnings. And banks pay dividends as a percentage of earnings.

Telcos are another bond proxy of sorts. Or at least one of them is. Telcos also recovered Thursday losses on Friday (+1.2%).

The only flaw in the picture was utilities (-0.3%), which is a bond proxy sector and should have also turned around with the others but not for AGL Energy ((AGL)), which was still being exited following its profit warning.

Technology matched industrials with a 2.3% gain because the Nasdaq went up. The usual suspects drove the rally.