Feb. 4, 2021

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced three senior appointments in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to accelerate the company’s growth in the region. IAS has named Jessica Miles as Country Manager, Brandon Coleman as Commercial Lead, and Chanel Barta as Head of Customer Success in Australia and New Zealand.



Integral Ad Science Expands Business Operations in Australia and New Zealand, Makes Senior Appointments

"Australia and New Zealand are a priority for IAS and these appointments will help continue our growth in the region by providing world-class customer service," said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS. "These senior roles not only reinforce the importance of Australia and New Zealand in IAS’s growth strategy but will support the acceleration of programmatic advertising in the region."

Jessica Miles joined IAS in 2017 as the Sales Director of Australia and New Zealand. In her new role as Country Manager ANZ, she will lead the regional business, reporting directly to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC.

Brandon Coleman has joined IAS as the Commercial Lead for ANZ where he will be responsible for shaping and spearheading the local business development strategy. Prior to IAS, he was Operations Manager at NewsCorp leading the GroupM account, and then got promoted to National advertising product specialist, driving video advertising revenue nationally. Before NewsCorp, he held sales and marketing roles at online retail company WineMarket, Woolworth’s digital arm.

Chanel Barta, who joined IAS in 2015, will now take on the role of Head of Customer Success ANZ and lead a team driving efficiency and outcomes for buy-side and sell-side partners. She previously held roles in technical client services. Before joining IAS, she worked with ninemsn as a Campaign Manager.

"I’m excited by the continued growth in programmatic advertising in multiple markets across the Asia Pacific, with Australia leading the way in the region," added Jessica Miles, Country Manager ANZ, IAS. "Our cutting-edge technology, advanced automation process, a keen understanding of clients’ needs, and deep integration with client tech stacks are what make IAS the ad verification partner of choice in ANZ."

"I am delighted to join IAS at this critical point in the company’s journey and amidst exciting growth in programmatic," said Brandon Coleman, Commercial Lead for ANZ, IAS. "Having worked with a top publisher, I understand how important efficiency and achieving ROI are for our partners. I look forward to working with brands, agencies, and publishers to drive further adoption of IAS’s solutions in the market."

"Our brand and agency partners in Australia trust IAS as the industry leader in ad verification and recognize our world-class customer service," said Chanel Barta, Head of Customer Success, ANZ at IAS. I’m thrilled to be leading the charge to foster deeper relationships with our partners in ANZ."

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 17 offices across 12 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com

