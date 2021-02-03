Credit Corp Primed For Lending Rebound

Australia | 2:16 PM

Benefitting from a well-timed acquisition, Credit Corp has managed to allay fears regarding the pandemic-induced slump in lending volumes

-Competition in Australasian PDL acquisition constrained

-Key opportunity lies in the US

-Buying volumes expected to recover over FY21



By Eva Brocklehurst

A smart purchase of a debt book has put Credit Corp ((CCP)) in a comfortably strong position in 2021 and lending volumes are also expected to recover as payment holidays, resulting from the pandemic, are wound back.

First half net profit was $42.3m, up 9.5%, and the total debt buying portfolio increased to $8.6bn in December. The results were helped by lower-than-expected amortisation charges. Credit Corp has raised the range of expected PDL (purchased debt ledger) investment to $310-330m for FY21 and $303m of the purchasing pipeline was contracted as of December.

Cash collections from the Australasian PDL book fell -20% in the first half which was the primary driver of an earnings decline in the absence of book acquisition. Revenue softened -1.6% as consumer lending dropped -25.3%.

This was the main disappointment for Macquarie, although volumes are observed to be recovering now pandemic-related forbearance is easing. Lending revenue and net profit are expected to return to growth in the second half.

The US division, in contrast, provided a strong lift in net profit, with cash collections up 36%. Morgans is positive about the longer term prospects for the business and anticipates upside risk from further acquisitions and an acceleration of US investment.

The company has indicated it has the infrastructure to invest $200m per annum and, based on sustainably investing this amount in the US, Morgans calculates this would add around $32m in incremental net profit, or an increase of 35% off the current earnings base.

Moreover, longer term investment in the US has the potential to be materially above $200m and Credit Corp has ample capacity to scale up quickly if volume becomes available.

Ord Minnett points out over the past five years the company has been successful in allocating capital to various parts of the business as the return profile of Australian PDLs came under pressure from more capital entering the market.