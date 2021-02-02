Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 02, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Feb 02 2021

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $34.85

Wilsons rates ((ARB)) as Overweight (1) -

ARB Corp's trading update showed both accelerating sales and margin expansion in the second quarter. With a strong order book and easing new vehicle supply constraints, Wilsons expects a favourable near-term outlook.

The broker sees prospects for sales growth via a continued shift to SUVs and penetration of export markets. The company did not provide any explicit guidance, but management stated the company has a positive short term outlook based on record sales in December 2020.

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating with the target rising to $39.75 from $33.50.

This report was published on January 27, 2021.

Target price is $39.75 Current Price is $34.85 Difference: $4.9

If ARB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $31.76, suggesting downside of -8.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 46.50 cents and EPS of 114.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 107.9, implying annual growth of 50.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.3.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 52.50 cents and EPS of 99.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.9, implying annual growth of -10.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 36.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.08

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating with a target of $2 on Aroa Biosurgery.

Business performance over the third quarter met Wilsons' expectations, providing evidence of receding headwinds. With performance subdued by extrinsic factors, the broker believes the time may be right to accumulate the stock.

The broker's assessment pays more attention to market access progress and evidence development than to sales at this point.

This report was published on January 28, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: $0.92

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 85% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 21.18.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 63.53.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $1.79

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Buy (1) -

Solid December quarter trading led to a strong first half, observes Moelis. With restrictions easing in Victoria, new vehicle sales rebounded in November and December with new car sales climbing 12.4-13.5%.

As a result, Autosports Group expects first-half revenue profit of $28.5-29.5m, higher than the guidance of circa $20m. Moelis believes a recovery in Victoria and larger than expected payout of OEM bonuses were the key drivers of the strong result.

Moelis retains its Buy rating with a target price of $1.98.

This report was published on January 22, 2021.

Target price is $1.98 Current Price is $1.79 Difference: $0.19

If ASG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 19.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.18.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 17.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.11.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ASG)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Autosports Group is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight. Target rises to $2.03 from $1.29.

The group's upgraded first half guidance gives Wilsons a better idea about profitability in the current environment. While still expecting margins to normalise from FY22, the broker upgrades its earnings forecasts by 16-21% for FY22-23.

In favour of Autosports are the rise in forward orders indicating good momentum going into the second half, and attractive valuation.

The report was published on January 22, 2021.

Target price is $2.03 Current Price is $1.79 Difference: $0.24

If ASG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 8.90 cents and EPS of 17.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.06.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.60 cents and EPS of 13.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.56.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AVN AVENTUS GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.70

Goldman Sachs rates ((AVN)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs finds Aventus Group well positioned in the current environment with large format retail (LFR) deriving 37% of income from everyday needs tenants with the rest from homewares, electrical, furniture all of which are expected to continue to perform well.

The group has provided strong FY21 guidance ahead of expectations and solidifies the broker's view of a strong growth outlook driven by development upside in its portfolio and a manageable gearing level.

Buy Rating with the target price rising to $2.79 from $2.46.

This report was published on January 20, 2021.

Target price is $2.79 Current Price is $2.70 Difference: $0.09

If AVN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.81, suggesting upside of 3.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 17.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.6, implying annual growth of 80.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.7, implying annual growth of 5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AX1 ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $2.29

Bell Potter rates ((AX1)) as Buy (1) -

Accent Group's latest trading update covering 1H FY21 showed strong like for like sales growth, lifting by 12.3% (excluding store closures). Based on ample leavers to drive continued growth in FY21, Accent provided 1H21 earnings guidance of $95m - $98m.

1H21 earnings guidance includes the net benefit of wage subsidies in the September quarter of $9.4m.

Bell Potter notes that the company has moved its strategic focus from acquisition and integration, to innovation in its core business and expansion through new concepts and small targeted acquisition, including 66 new store openings in FY21.

Bell Potter is forecasting FY22 vs FY21 earnins growth of 3.0%, and estimates guidance to be ‘in the region’ of $140m.

Bell Potter retains its Buy rating with the target price rising to $2.65 from $2.15.

This report was published on January 21, 2020.

Target price is $2.65 Current Price is $2.29 Difference: $0.36

If AX1 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.51, suggesting upside of 9.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 12.50 cents and EPS of 14.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.3, implying annual growth of 29.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.2.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.80 cents and EPS of 14.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.1, implying annual growth of -1.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources