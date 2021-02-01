Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 29-01-21

Weekly Reports | Feb 01 2021

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday January 25 to Friday January 29, 2021

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 14

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 50.95%; Hold 40.03%; Sell 9.02%

In an even-handed performance for the week ending Friday January 29, brokers in the FNArena database delivered fourteen upgrades and downgrades to ASX-listed companies.

There were dual upgrades by separate brokers for Charter Hall Retail REIT. Both Ord Minnett and Morgan Stanley expressed a general preference toward non-discretionary retail REITs. Morgan Stanley also sees the advantage of regional exposure which is being driven by tourism and the potential for de-urbanisation.

Citi downgraded Orocobre to Neutral from Buy, while Credit Suisse lowered its rating to Underperform from Neutral. Despite both brokers being happy with the operating performance, the downgrades were necessary on valuation grounds as the share price has risen 137% since November lows.

In terms of percentage adjustments to target price it was a relatively quiet week with no material reductions and some lower-than-usual increases. Targets and ratings were lifted for both Webjet and Corporate Travel Management after a travel sector review by Credit Suisse.

The broker anticipates good 2022 earnings, led by a strong top-line from pent up demand, share gains, and profitability due to cost-containment during the pandemic. In addition, Corporate Travel Management may grow market share via a global footprint and in-house built technology.

South32 headed the weekly table for the largest percentage upgrade to earnings forecasts by brokers in the FNArena database. As mentioned last week, Macquarie upgraded the rating for South32 to Neutral from Underperform, after lifting earnings estimates.

Morgan Stanley also noted December quarter performance overall was better-than-expected. The soon-to-be-divested South African Energy Coal (SAEC) was universally seen by brokers as an underperformer.

Next on the table was Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which received universal acclaim from the four brokers that cover the stock in the FNArena database. Citi perceives the key change across the third quarter is accelerating hardware sales growth, coupled with stronger margins.

Not to be outdone, Reliance Worldwide garnered the praise of six brokers in the database, after reporting impressive first-half sales and operating income. Investors were cautioned about a more challenging second half due to currency translation and higher commodity costs.

Citi's forecast FY21 and FY22 earnings for Pilbara Minerals were materially lifted in anticipation of a strong demand recovery for spodumene. The price of the mineral is hitching a ride on a robust electric vehicle (EV) outlook.

In terms of percentage downgrades to earnings forecasts by brokers for the week, an energy flavour prevailed. Karoon Energy and Cooper Energy were atop the table, with Viva Energy Group and Oil Search not far behind.

The earnings forecasts compiled by Macquarie for an initiation of coverage for Viva Energy Group (with an Outperform rating) only served to lower the average of all brokers’ estimates.

All seven brokers in the FNArena database reviewed fourth quarter results for Oil Search and on the whole noted lower earnings and higher debt. The latter was potentially related to lower revenue and higher cost guidance.

Second quarter revenue was lower due to delayed shipments by Karoon Energy, while foaming at Cooper Energy’s Orbost operations is causing some hesitation among brokers.

Prima facie, the appearance of Corporate Travel Management and Webjet in the leading percentage downgrades list is perplexing. Both were mentioned above for material upward target price revisions.

The mystery is explained by a reassessment of the aviation sector by UBS. The broker foresees short-term headwinds from deteriorating covid conditions in both the US and UK, and border closures locally.

Total Buy recommendations take up 50.95% of the total, versus 40.03% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 9.02%.

Upgrade

ATLAS ARTERIA ((ALX)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Second half revenue for Atlas Arteria was 5-7% ahead of Morgans forecasts, leading to upgrades for the broker's FY20-21 local currency earnings (EBITDA) estimates.

The broker also upgrades the rating to Add, with a potential 12 month total return of around 12%, comprising 7% upside and around 5% yield.

Fourth quarter traffic and toll revenue continued to be impacted by covid-19-related movement restrictions.

The target price is decreased to $6.51 from $6.74, with the uptrend in AUDEUR and AUDUSD offsetting the benefit of short-term forecast upgrades.

The company’s FY20 result release is scheduled for 25 February.

ASX LIMITED ((ASX)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 0/3/3

Rating is upgraded to Equal-weight from Underweight. Target rises to $72.90 from $67.90. Industry view: In-line.

ASX has underperformed the Australian market by circa -25% in the last 3 months with its P/E premium versus global peers down to circa 10% from circa 30%.

Morgan Stanley highlights the headwinds which include multi-year subdued futures volumes and upward pressure on technological and operating risk spending to ensure trading stability, as well as heightened regulatory scrutiny.

In the medium-term, ASX will have the option to earn via monetising data supported by CHESS replacement and building a PEXA competitor, suggests the analyst.

CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT ((CQR)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett and Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 3/2/1

Ord Minnett shifts its preference towards non-discretionary convenience retail REITs like Charter Hall Retail REIT and upgrades its rating to Accumulate from Hold. Target is unchanged at $4.

Ord Minnett expects 2021 to be another interesting year for the property sector with relatively attractive sector pricing and healthy balance sheets.

Fundamentals are expected to remain strong for the industrial, self-storage, grocery-anchored retail and long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) assets with listed owners continuing to grow via M&A.

Office and retail malls may face some structural challenges and this is likely to create volatility and provide selective investment opportunities, assesses the broker.

Morgan Stanley upgrades its Charter Hall Retail REIT rating to Equal-weight from Underweight. Target moves to $3.72 from $3.60. Industry view: In-line.

The broker is of the opinion that retailers with regional exposure will have an advantage in the short to medium term, driven by tourism and potential de-urbanisation.

Within its coverage, Morgan Stanley finds the REIT's assets to be the most appropriately located to capitalise on that theme.

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED ((CTD)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 6/0/0

Credit Suisse has upgraded its rating on Corporate Travel Management to Outperform from Neutral with the target rising to $22 from $13.60.

The broker anticipates 2022 to be a good year from an earnings perspective led by a strong top-line from pent up demand, share gains, and profitability due to cost-containment during the pandemic.

The importance of in-person interactions is being underappreciated currently, asserts Credit Suisse and believes the company will grow share due to its global footprint and in-house built technology.

DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED ((DHG)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Credit Suisse estimates that NSW accounts for up to 60% of Domain Holdings' residential depth revenues with the company in the broker's view likely to be a key beneficiary of stamp duty reform in NSW.

Highlighting its exposure to the Sydney market, Domain Holdings reported 15% residential depth revenue growth in the first quarter, despite the negative impact of the Melbourne lockdown.

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral with the target rising to $5.10 from $4.40.

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED ((EVN)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/4/1

Evolution Mining's December quarter gold production beat Macquarie by 6%, with costs in line. The miner is well placed to achieve the top end of guidance, the broker suggests, with a strong second half anticipated and elevated copper prices helping to reduce costs.

Red Lake's transformation plan also appears to be going well. On a valuation basis, the broker upgrades to Outperform form Neutral. Target rises to $5.40 from $5.30.

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED ((HVN)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 6/0/0

Morgan Stanley considers two underlying thematics (excluding covid) while analysing the consumer sector.

The broker has a constructive view on the housing market and expects hardware, appliances and furniture retailers to grow. Consumer electronics are expected to lag.

Regional Australia's economic backdrop is considered supportive by the broker with the last three years of severe drought conditions now reversing.

Both these thematics are expected to help Harvey Norman and the broker upgrades its rating to Overweight from Equal-weight. Target rises to $6 from $5.30. industry view moves to Attractive from Cautious.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED ((NAB)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/4/0

In a review of the bank sector, Macquarie analysts maintain a neutral view and continue to see the operating environment as challenging. The pressure on revenue from margins and fees is considered to remain and is not fully reflected in consensus.

While valuations appear stretched to the broker, rising bond yields are likely to push even higher.

Macquarie upgrades FY21 earnings for National Australia Bank by 5-15% because of lower impairment charges, while EPS changes in outer years are less material.

As the downside risk relating to credit quality appears less likely, and with better underlying trends than peers, Macquarie lifts the rating to Neutral from Underperform and the target is increased to $24 from $22.

RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ((RMS)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Ramelius Resources' December quarter was solid, with a beat in sales offsetting higher costs. The miner has a solid track record compared to guidance, Macquarie notes, and a strong second half is expected.

Studies due for completion over 2021 have the potential to provide meaningful upside. On a valuation basis the broker upgrades to Outperform, reatining a $1.90 target.