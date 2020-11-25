Treasure Chest: Magellan Sailing Into Rough Waters?

Treasure Chest | Nov 25 2020

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Magellan Financial Group has been a runaway winner amongst funds management peers in recent times but has it been caught out by the sudden rotation back into value from growth?

-Long-time outperformer of peers

-Substantial valuation premium to peers

-November returns turn negative

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE