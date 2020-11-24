Breville: Better Entry Price Ahead

By Michael Gable 

Markets continue to edge higher and we remain bullish into Christmas and beyond. In this week's report we have run the ruler over Breville Group ((BRG)) and note the charting level to keep an eye on for a better entry price.

BRG spent several weeks struggling to push beyond the $28 region (circled), before falling away again. At the moment it is making lower highs and lower lows. This means that we are likely to see the shares come back to cheaper levels from here. There appears to be some good support near $22, so any buying support near there should provide a better entry level.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

