Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 20, 2020

CAT CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $2.00

Bell Potter rates ((CAT)) as Hold (3) -

Catapult Group International provided a business update.

Key points for Bell Potter include churn remains low, subscription renewals remain strong and customer usage of the company's cloud-based SaaS solutions are higher than the previous year across all regions.

The broker explains new business opportunities that were delayed from late FY20 remain mostly open, but are challenged in the current environment.

Bell Potter makes only slight changes to profit (NPAT) forecasts. The Hold rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $1.95 from $1.85.

This report was published on November 10, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Forecast for FY22:

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

CNI CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $2.40

Moelis rates ((CNI)) as Downgraded to Hold from Buy (3) -

The Centuria Capital Group has acquired New Zealand’s only glass bottle & jar manufacturing site for NZ$178m. The group undertook a $120m equity raising at $2.25 per security.

The Auckland-based Visy facility is acquired for a new single asset unlisted fund on the Augusta platform. Moelis expects the group to generate fees of around $6m in FY21 from the syndication of the Visy asset.

Proceeds from the equity raising will be used to fund new transaction opportunities (including syndicating the Visy Facility) as well as retiring debt.

Moelis downgrades the rating to Hold from Buy and increases the target to $2.52 from $2.30.

This report was published on November 9, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Forecast for FY22:

CQR CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.88

Goldman Sachs rates ((CQR)) as Neutral (3) -

Charter Hall Retail REIT's first-quarter update introduced a dividend guidance for the first half of 10.7c versus a consensus estimate of 10.9c. The REIT also expects the second half dividend to be higher than the first half.

Charter Hall Retail REIT also noted improved cash collection of 92% from 79% in the June quarter of FY20 with only 5% as tenant support and the remaining outstanding for collection. Management looks comfortable with the credit loss provision of -$1.5m in June, comments the broker.

In Goldman Sachs's view, the result shows resiliency and strength of the REIT's portfolio and its active asset management. The broker expects supermarket sales performance to moderate over FY21-22.

Neutral rating is retained with a target price of $3.70.

This report was published on November 10, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis rates ((CQR)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Looking at its strong cash collections year to date, Charter Hall Retail REIT has guided to a first-half dividend of 10.7c and expects the second half distribution to be higher. This implies a payout ratio of 88% and, according to Moelis, more reflective of cash flow.

The REIT's rent collections continued to improve with 92% of rent collected in the quarter. Total tenant support in the quarter was $3.7m, of which $1.4m pertained to Victoria. With conditions improving, the broker expects rent support measures to decline.

Supermarkets remained strong performers while specialties were in the negative, dragged down by Victoria.

Moelis downgrades its rating to Hold from Buy on valuation grounds with the target rising to $3.75 from $3.69.

This report was published on November 11, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Forecast for FY22:

CXL CALIX LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.99

Shaw and Partners rates ((CXL)) as Buy (1) -

Year to date sales for Calix are up 333% at $5.78m post its acquisition of IER. Shaw and Partners concludes Calix's traditional business sales were flat, considered good given the impact of covid-19 in its markets.

Year to date, Calix's total revenue is up 124% with its gross margin up 5-30% reflecting the introduction of its technology into IER.

Over the next 12 months, the broker expects a potential partial sell down of the LEILAC technology along with a significant capacity increase for IEL.

Buy rating reaffirmed with a target price of $1.20.

This report was published on November 9, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Forecast for FY22:

