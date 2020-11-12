The Short Report – 12 Nov 2020

Weekly Reports | Nov 12 2020

Summary:

Week ending November 5, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 continue to fall on rolling global re-lockdown concerns before bottoming out and surging along with Wall Street on Biden victory speculation. Subsequent to last week has been the vaccine news.

Not a lot of movement in short positions last week, with a couple of exceptions. It is also notable that a net three stocks entered the 5%-plus table last week, halting a long run of slow declines in the number of 5%-plus shorted stocks.

Two are familiar faces, but one is not.

Fibre-to-the premises provider Uniti Group ((UWL)) debuted last week on 5.5% shorted, having shot up on news of the acquisition of peer OptiComm to become the second biggest player in the FTTP market.

The standout move nevertheless was that of Western Areas, which saw its shorts leap to 9.6% from 6.6%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 15.2