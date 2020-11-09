The Monday Report – 09 November 2020

Daily Market Reports | Nov 09 2020

By Greg Peel

Only one driver

Friday’s session on the ASX200 was all about the election, as it had been for most of the week but for RBA stimulus and some earnings results. The local market tracked Wall Street in a more measured sense, ultimately rising 4.4% for the week compared to 7%-plus for the S&P500 and 9%-plus for the Nasdaq.

The index opened strongly on Friday morning and then fell in a bit of a hole after the first twenty minutes – around the time Trump made his now much condemned “fraud” accusations. At that stage Biden was ahead, tentatively, and only yesterday did the news services call the result.

The ASX200 quickly rebounded from the dip to restore the day’s strength before fading away a bit to the close, as one might expect on a Friday.

With the election dominating the scene, little regard is being paid to the still-accelerating global case-count, offset by Australia’s performance, and Chinese state media declaring “Australia will pay tremendously for its misjudgement”, its “misjudgement” being to be allied to the US.

Earnings results were nevertheless in focus again on Friday.

Macquarie Group’s ((MQG)) half-year report was worth 2.3%, while National Bank ((NAB)) kicked on another 1.3% from its result on Thursday.

Amcor ((AMC)) rose 4.1% on its quarterly, but the star of the day was News Corp ((NWS)), up 13.7% on its quarterly. The interesting element of News’ result was REA Group’s ((REA)) quarterly update, which resulted in a -0.5% dip. In the last few years, if News has performed well it’s only because of its major shareholding in REA.

News Corp came in second on the winners board behind Tabcorp ((TAH)), which jumped 15.8% on private equity takeover speculation, while third went to Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)). It rebounded 9.9% after falling heavily on Thursday on Chinese threats (see above). UBS nevertheless upgraded the stock to Buy on a valuation basis.

Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) was the biggest loser with -3.0%, having beaten Fox to the rugby rights. And then the Wallabies turned around and delivered the unthinkable.

Sector-wise, materials was the stand-out performer in rising 2.2% on a big jump in the gold price. Next best were industrials on 1.2%, while healthcare, utilities and IT all closed in the red – the latter due to a -2.7% fall for Afterpay ((APT)).

Wall Street took a breather on Friday night with no result confirmed, so we’ll have to wait to tonight to see whether Biden’s victory will move the market any further after such a strong week.