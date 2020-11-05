The Short Report – 05 Nov 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:18 AM

Week ending October 29, 2020.

Last week saw the ASX200 plunge along with markets in the US and Europe as surging case-counts and rolling lockdowns finally made their mark.

They particularly made their mark on the travel agents, again, and Webjet ((WEB)) dropped sharply from late October. Rather than encouraging the shorters to take profits, the move saw them doubling down. Having been ticking down for the past few weeks, Webjet shorts jumped back to 15.4% from 14.4% last week.

This week Webjet has surged all the way back on the reopening of domestic borders.

Webjet was the only stock last week to see a move of one percentage point or more. Otherwise there was just a bit of shuffling about.

I noted last week Western Areas ((WSA)) had returned to the bottom of the table after quite an absence. Last week it fell out again, just before the miner reported its quarterly numbers and plunged -18%.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 15.3