The Short Report – 29 Oct 2020

Weekly Reports

Summary:

Week ending October 22, 2020.

Last week saw the ASX200 peak out before the Wall Street wobbles again set in, culminating in today’s shellacking.

It was a week in which shorters were particularly inactive, featuring no short position changes of one percentage point or more.

The list of stocks shorted by 5% or more continues to dwindle, with a net two more falling off the table last week.

For the sake of making any comments, we note InvoCare ((IVC)) dropped back out of the 10%-plus shorted club last week, just, to again leave a lonely Webjet ((WEB)).

Former market darlings a2 Milk ((A2M)) and Zip Co ((Z1P)) are ticking upwards, the latter despite the absence of rival Afterpay ((APT)).

Western Areas ((WSA)) returned to the bottom of the table last week after quite an absence.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
WEB   14.4

