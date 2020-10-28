Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 28, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Oct 28 2020

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

NXT NEXTDC LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $13.09

Goldman Sachs rates ((NXT)) as Buy (1) -

NextDC has opted for a new syndicated debt facility agreement to underwrite $1.5bn for a 5-year term.

Goldman Sachs considers this news positive given NextDC's business is capital intensive and the company needs access to low-cost debt. According to the broker, NextDC could save more than $10m per year in interest expense (assuming it pays 5.1% on existing facilities).

Also, this facility will increase the company's liquidity by $400m which will act as a support to its ongoing investment pipeline. The broker also calculates every 25bps cost of debt saving will be worth $0.46 to its valuation of the company.

Goldman Sachs believes NextDC is the best secular growth story in its coverage and re-iterates its Buy rating with a target price of $13.20.

This report was published on October 12, 2020.

Target price is $13.20 Current Price is $13.09 Difference: $0.11

If NXT meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.00, suggesting upside of 6.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1309.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 654.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 272.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PFP PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $2.90

Bell Potter rates ((PFP)) as Buy (1) -

Propel Funeral Partners' first-quarter operating income was up circa 18% versus last year and average revenue per funeral (ARPF) grew within the target range of 2-4%. Cash flow conversion was strong, observes the broker.

While Bell Potter concedes this is a solid start to FY21, the broker also thinks it is too early to change its forecasts.

Bell Potter suggests the death care services provider has successfully navigated its way through covid-19 disruptions and considers the stock well placed to consolidate the industry.

The Buy rating is retained with the target price unchanged at $3.50.

This report was published on October 15, 2020.

Target price is $3.50 Current Price is $2.90 Difference: $0.6

If PFP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 15.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.08.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 12.10 cents and EPS of 17.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.76.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((PFP)) as Hold (3) -

Propel Funeral Partners' first-quarter operating income is up 18% versus the last year. Moelis is of the view the result reflects strong cost control, resilient pricing and assistance from government subsidies. These factors have managed to offset weaker death volumes.

Flu cases are about -99% below the 5-year average, mostly on account of social distancing, travel restrictions and better personal hygiene leading to what is being described as "a deferral of deaths into the future".

The September quarter was much better than Moelis expected and the broker has increased its FY21 operating income forecast by 3.5%. For the rest of FY21, the broker expects weak death volumes to be offset by higher pricing, cost control and earnings from acquisitions.

Moelis maintains its Hold rating and a target price of $3.34.

This report was published on October 15, 2020.

Target price is $3.34 Current Price is $2.90 Difference: $0.44

If PFP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 12.30 cents and EPS of 15.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.59.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 12.30 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.48.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SSG SHAVER SHOP GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $1.03

Shaw and Partners rates ((SSG)) as Buy (1) -

Shaver Shop Group's first-quarter maintained the strong trajectory from the last four results, observes Shaw and Partners. Sales were up 20% and if annualised, are ahead of the group's $195m forecast for FY21.

Like for like sales grew by 23% and here the broker especially highlights online sales, noting growth of 193% this quarter versus growth of 104% in June.

The broker considers the stock to be extremely cheap and notes there exists a valuation disconnect with the market which does not seem to be valuing the group's turnaround performance as well as the online momentum it has achieved over the past two years.

Despite missing earnings targets and showing poor performance initially, the broker highlights Shaver Shop has been on the right path for the last 24 months. Target price remains intact at $1.10 with a Buy recommendation.

This report was published on October 15, 2020.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $1.03 Difference: $0.07

If SSG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 7.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.38.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.84.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VTI VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.04

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VTI)) as Hold (3) -

Visioneering Technologies reported a better September quarter cash flow result, with operating cash flow near breakeven (loss of -$0.1m). Canaccord Genuity considers this to be materially better than the circa -US$1m loss incurred in the June quarter.

The re-opening of the optometry sector during the US summer season led to growth in cash receipts of circa 74% versus last quarter.

The broker states the third quarter is typically Visioneering's strongest quarter as seen in the recovery in account numbers which increased to 370 from 317 in the previous quarter.

The challenge for the company, indicates Canaccord Genuity, is demonstrating resilience in volatile conditions. Infection rates are rising yet again in the US and it is unclear to the broker at present if the recovery is sustainable.

Hold rating is reaffirmed with the target rising to $0.06 from to $0.04.

This report was published on October 14, 2020.

Target price is $0.06 Current Price is $0.04 Difference: $0.02

If VTI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.33.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.67.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources