Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Oct 2020

By Greg Peel

New Zealand goes to the polls tomorrow, but the biggie is now only 18 days away. New Zealand will report September quarter CPI on Friday.

China will come up with a number for September quarter GDP on Monday, along with monthly industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data.

The US will see numbers for housing sentiment, starts and existing home sales, along with the Fed Beige Book.

Friday is flash manufacturing PMI day across the globe, for October.

But while macro issues remain fundamental, next week sees Australia’s focus swing firmly inward as the AGM season ramps up to coincide with ramp-ups in resource sector quarterly production reports and quarterly updates from companies across the market.

There are now too many of the above to choose highlights.

