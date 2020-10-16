Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Oct 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:22 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

New Zealand goes to the polls tomorrow, but the biggie is now only 18 days away. New Zealand will report September quarter CPI on Friday.

China will come up with a number for September quarter GDP on Monday, along with monthly industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data.

The US will see numbers for housing sentiment, starts and existing home sales, along with the Fed Beige Book.

Friday is flash manufacturing PMI day across the globe, for October.

But while macro issues remain fundamental, next week sees Australia’s focus swing firmly inward as the AGM season ramps up to coincide with ramp-ups in resource sector quarterly production reports and quarterly updates from companies across the market.

There are now too many of the above to choose highlights.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 16 October 2020

12:49 PM - Weekly Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-10-2020

11:48 AM - Australia
3
Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Oct 2020

11:22 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Biotech In Focus In 2020

10:54 AM - Australia
5
Bank Of Qld Outlook Hangs In The Balance

10:35 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30 2020 - Daily Market Reports
2
ASX200: Be Patient

Sep 22 2020 - Technicals
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 05, 2020

Oct 05 2020 - Daily Market Reports
4
RESEARCH: Piedmont Lithium Locks Tesla Deal

Oct 07 2020 - FYI
5
Zip Co: Support Should Hold

Oct 06 2020 - Technicals
6
Life Sciences’ New Tools: AI, IoT, Data & M&A

Oct 06 2020 - International