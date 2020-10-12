The Monday Report – 12 October 2020

Daily Market Reports | Oct 12 2020

By Greg Peel

Budget Week

The ASX200 was a tad flattish on Friday, showing 0.00% change but actually closing up a whole 0.2 of a point. That made five straight days of rallies for the week for the first time since June. The net gain was 5.4%, making it the best week since April when markets first started to rebound.

Gains on Wall Street helped underpin but really the week was all about the federal budget, beginning with confirmation of bought-forward tax cuts that drove Monday’s surge and culminating in a positive response to the full package on Wednesday and Thursday, before Friday’s breather.

The biggest sector move on Friday was that of healthcare. It fell -0.9% but had enjoyed strong sessions beforehand, particularly after CSL ((CSL)) announced it was setting up to manufacture the University of Queensland’s vaccine. Assuming it works.

The banks closed flat so it was left to energy (+0.7%), industrials (+0.6%) and materials (+0.5%) to provide the balance.

Industrials were led by construction company Cimic ((CIM)), which reported quarterly earnings and jumped 9.2% to top the index winners.

Also providing a quarterly update was 4WD parts specialist ARB Corp ((ARB)), which was worth 6.3%, while fund manager Janus Henderson ((JHG)) gained 5.9% on merger speculation.

The biggest loser on the day was Harvey Norman ((HVN)), which went ex-dividend and fell -3.5%.

The weekend has brought mixed news on the virus – Victorian kids begin going back to school from this week but Captain Dan has warned the hoped for date for lifting all restrictions will likely be pushed back given stubborn double-digit daily cases, while just when we thought it was safe go back to normal, the NSW case-count is rising again.