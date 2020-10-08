The Short Report – 08 Oct 2020

Summary:

Week ending October 1, 2020.

Last week was a net non-event for the ASX200, as again our market rallied and fell with Wall Street only to finish where it began.

As the table below suggests, there wasn’t much going on in Short Land last week. We do note, nonetheless, we have a new player in the 10%-plus club.

I have noted previously in this Report that funeral services company InvoCare ((IVC)) had been slowly climbing up the charts. Once a solid dividend payer, InvoCare has become an unlikely virus victim on the balance of more customers versus fewer funeral attendees and thus lower revenues.

With the easing of restrictions moving ever so slowly across states, InvoCare shorts last week ticked up to 10.2% from 9.9%.

One stock to see a move in short position of one percentage point or more last week was…drumroll…Webjet ((WEB)). After steadily putting daylight between it and every other stock over past weeks, finally the travel agent saw some profit-taking, with shorts falling to 15.8% from 17.7%.

The other stock to see a move in short position of one percentage point or more last week was…blow me down…Flight Centre ((FLT)), the shorts of which fell to 6.2% from 7.4%. Seems to be a theme emerging.

To that end, shorts in Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) fell to 5.9% from 6.7%.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
WEB   15.8
MYR   11.0
IVC     10.2

