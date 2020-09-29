Qantas Ascending

Technicals | 10:28 AM

By Michael Gable 

US indices have staged a nice reversal over the last few days. It therefore appears that for now, the declines seen during the last month could be over. The Australian market has also bounced off the bottom of the recent range and this should see improvements in most share prices from here. Having said that, after a strong day for the banks last Friday, they were unable to follow through yesterday. Because these laggards are such a large part of our index, if the banks don't rally soon then the S&P/ASX 200 index will continue to be held back.

One sector that we have mentioned a number of times now appears to be on the move, and that is the travel sector. In today's report we have a chart on Qantas Airways ((QAN)).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Daigou Drought Sours a2 Milk Outlook

11:17 AM - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-09-2020

11:08 AM - Australia
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables

10:57 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Qantas Ascending

10:28 AM - Technicals
5
Uranium Week: Can Uranium Continue To Outperform Commodities?

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Iron Ore: Soaring And Roaring

Sep 14 2020 - Commodities
2
a2 Milk Souring

Sep 02 2020 - Technicals
3
Early Closure of Reactors Pressures Uranium Price

Sep 01 2020 - Weekly Reports
4
ASX200: Be Patient

Sep 22 2020 - Technicals
5
Spotlight On CSL Revenue Targets

Sep 14 2020 - Australia
6
IOOF Raises The Stakes With MLC Acquisition

Sep 04 2020 - Australia