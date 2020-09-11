Next Week At A Glance – 14-18 Sep 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:52 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

As Wall Street follows the script and succumbs to the historically weakest month of the year, and Australia dutifully follows suit, next week is a week for the central bankers.

The minutes of the September RBA meeting are out on Tuesday, although that meeting pre-dates Victoria’s lockdown extension.

The Fed meets and delivers its statement on Wednesday night. Having announced its inflation policy shift at Jackson Hole, little new is expected.

The Bank of Japan and Bank of England both meet on Thursday.

China releases August industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers next week, and New Zealand reports its June quarter GDP, what there may be of it.

The US also reports industrial production and retail sales, along with housing market sentiment and starts, and consumer sentiment.

Australia reports August jobs numbers on Thursday. This is when Victoria will really show up.

Clover Corp ((CLV)) reports its earnings result next week.

Airports Sydney ((SYD)) and Auckland ((AIA)) for some reason go to the trouble of reporting August traffic statistics.

Spark New Zealand ((SPK)) hosts an investor day and Cromwell Property ((CMW)) holds an EGM.

There is another long list of stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Thursday is the expiry of September quarter ASX derivative contracts (futures and options) and amidst current market volatility, could provide for even more volatility.

