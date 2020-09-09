Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 09, 2020

Daily Market Reports | 10:36 AM

AOF AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.07

Moelis rates ((AOF)) as Hold (3) -

Australian Unity Office Fund's FY20 result showed funds from operations (FFO) of 17c and dividend of 15c. Rent collections were 92% in the June quarter with circa 11% of tenants asking for relief.

FY21 dividend guidance is for an unchanged 15c payout with no FFO guidance provided. Moelis estimates FFO will also remain flat in FY21.

The broker highlights the majority of the fund's income is from single-tenanted buildings with strong covenants and long-dated expires. From an overall portfolio perspective, short-term expiries are benign. Rents are also set at affordable levels that typically reflect large discounts to CBD premiums.

The balance sheet is robust, notes the broker, with comfortable gearing and low debt servicing costs. Hold rating retained with a target price of $2.42.

This report was published on August 24, 2020.

Target price is $2.42 Current Price is $2.07 Difference: $0.35

If AOF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.18.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.76.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APZ ASPEN GROUP

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $0.99

Moelis rates ((APZ)) as Reinstates coverage with a Buy rating (1) -

Aspen Group's FY20 earnings per share was 6.8c, up 30% year on year and in-line with the group's original guidance in the first quarter of FY20.

Moelis notes residential acquisitions increased Aspen's portfolio size by 36%. The broker considers the FY20 result as validation of Aspen Group's earnings resilience and operational improvements under new management.

FY21-22 earnings growth forecast of 7c and 7.8c. Moelis reinstates coverage with a Buy rating and target price of $1.16.

The report was published on August 24, 2020.

Target price is $1.16 Current Price is $0.99 Difference: $0.17

If APZ meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.14.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.20 cents and EPS of 7.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.03.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AVJ AVJENNINGS LIMITED

Housing & Construction - Overnight Price: $0.54

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((AVJ)) as Hold (3) -

AVJennings' FY20 revenue and net profit were below Baillieu's forecasts with flat net tangible assets (NTA). The muted result was led by a fall in apartment sales and the negative impact from covid-19 and the bushfires.

The broker considers the company well placed for recovery but downgrades its net profit forecasts for FY21-22. Impacted by stage 4 lockdowns in Victoria and growing cases in NSW and Queensland, the broker considers the outlook for FY21 uncertain.

Baillieu maintains its Hold rating with a target price of $0.45.

The report was published on August 24, 2020.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.54 Difference: minus $0.09 (current price is over target).

If AVJ meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately minus 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 2.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.77.

Forecast for FY22:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.80 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.38.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSA BSA LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.26

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BSA)) as Buy (1) -

BSA reported FY20 operating income of $22m, a decline of circa -10% versus the prior period led by covid-19 related delays.

Canaccord Genuity believes the immediate outlook is one of caution. FY21 is expected to be a year of subdued growth.

Management aims at growing FY21 earnings, which could be increased more if a number of pending contracts were to materialise in the near term, comments the broker.

The broker retains its Buy rating with a target price of $0.45.

The report was published on August 25, 2020.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.19

If BSA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 73% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.67.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.67.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BWX BWX LTD

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $4.69

Bell Potter rates ((BWX)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

BWX delivered a strong FY20 result even with a very uncertain second half, notes Bell Potter.

The progress was driven by an increase in total distribution footprint across North America, Asia Pacific and European markets and a steady increase in prices across the Sukin and Andalou brands.

A final dividend of 2.6c was declared. FY21 guidance remains unchanged with the company expecting revenue and operating income growth of at least 10%.

Bell Potter upgrades its rating to Buy from Hold with the target price increasing to $5.05 from $4.35.

This report was published on August 22, 2020.

Target price is $5.05 Current Price is $4.69 Difference: $0.36

If BWX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.30 cents and EPS of 13.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.53.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.60 cents and EPS of 16.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.60.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Shaw and Partners rates ((BWX)) as Hold (3) -

Shaw and Partners observes BWX is one of the few companies on the ASX to retain and meet guidance for FY20 and applaud the company for doing so. However, the drivers of the result were materially different from when the budget was set.

The broker notes international brands are diluting Sukin’s growth trajectory and this could lead to BWX selling its international brands (Andalou and Fusion) for an estimated $120- $200m. The broker expects BWX to have $200m in excess capital in FY21.

The broker notes BWX is investing in a material international expansion around Sukin and Andalou/Mineral Fusion which requires FY23 revenues of $250-$280m, in the broker's view.

Shaw and Partners is positive on the quality and strength of BWX, but needs to see international delivering further gains and remains at Hold. The target price rises to $4.32 from $3.93.

This report was published on August 24, 2020.

Target price is $4.32 Current Price is $4.69 Difference: minus $0.37 (current price is over target).

If BWX meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 16.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.75.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.68.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources