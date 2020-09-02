Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 02, 2020

Daily Market Reports | 11:33 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listedequities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

5GN ARB COH IMD INA IVC MCP(2) MFD MND(2) MNY MP1 NEA PPS(2) TNK(2) WPR WTC

PPS PRAEMIUM LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $0.49

Bell Potter rates ((PPS)) as Buy (1) -

Praemium's FY20operating income (EBITDA) and net profit (NPAT) were both ahead of Bell Potter's estimates.The company delivered a good result in a difficult environment, comments Bell Potter.

Increased investment in the Australian business has helped the company gain more than expected revenue. The broker expects higher net flows in a more normalised environment.

Cash earnings forecasts increased for FY21-23.Buy rating retained with the target price increased to $0.62 from $0.59.

The report was published on August 14, 2020.

Target price is $0.62 Current Price is $0.49 Difference: $0.13

If PPS meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.67.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.10 cents and EPS of 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.27.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Shaw and Partners rates ((PPS)) as Buy (1) -

Pramium's FY20operating income result was above Shaw's forecast. The broker considers the overall result "very good".

FY21operating income (EBITDA) estimate reduced by -5% due to uncertainty around covid-19 into the first half and maybe even the second half.

The company is consideredan attractive investment prospect and continues to disrupt financial services in the wealth management sector.

Momentum from a strong second half FY19 continuedinto FY20 and led to exiting FY20 on a strong note, highlights the broker. Buy (High Risk) rating with a target price of $0.65.

This report was published on August 17, 2020.

Target price is $0.65 Current Price is $0.49 Difference: $0.16

If PPS meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.79.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TNK THINK CHILDCARE GROUP

Childcare - Overnight Price: $0.78

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TNK)) as Buy (1) -

Think Childcare Group's first half earnings have comfortably exceeded expectations, according to CanaccordGenuity.

Despite the challenges of covid-19, the company managed to generate positive occupancy levels and complemented that with strong cost management, explains the broker.

The broker notes the company has strengthened its growth profile and provided upbeat 2020 earnings guidance.

The Buy rating is maintained and the target price is decreased to $1.24 from $1.31.

This report was published on August 20, 2020.

Target price is $1.24 Current Price is $0.78 Difference: $0.46

If TNK meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.83.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.60 cents and EPS of 11.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.84.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((TNK)) as Overweight (1) -

Think Childcare Group announced first half earnings ahead of Wilsons expectations, with the numbersfavourably impacted by JobKeeper andrental relief.

While the broker is disappointed by a -27.3% downgrade to the earnings guidance range, the analyst sees a number of positives in the result.

Positives include the Nido quality centres strategy, no apparent impact on demand from Victoriancovid-19 and the visibility around the company has improved.

Additionally, the company is trading at a -66.7% discount to G8 Education ((GEM)) on a 12 month forward PE basis, finds the broker. The Overweight rating is maintained and the target price is increased to $1.67 from $1.38.

This report was published on August 20, 2020.

Target price is $1.67 Current Price is $0.78 Difference: $0.89

If TNK meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 114% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.03.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 18.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 12.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.13.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WPR WAYPOINT REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.62

Goldman Sachs rates ((WPR)) as Buy (1) -

Waypoint REIT (formerly Viva Energy REIT) expects 4-4.25% growth in distributable earnings in FY20, up from 3-3.75% previously. Goldman Sachs expects the REIT to grow at the top end of the newly announced range.

The upgrade has strengthened the broker's positive view on the service station sector and highlights the secure cashflow, backed by long-term, triple net leases on fixed rental escalations, with minimal near-term lease expiries.

Buy rating retained with a target price of $3.07.

The report was published on August 14, 2020.

Target price is $3.07 Current Price is $2.62 Difference: $0.45

If WPR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.74, suggesting upside of 4.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.1, implying annual growth of -35.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.4.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.8, implying annual growth of 4.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WTC WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $28.35

Bell Potter rates ((WTC)) as Sell (5) -

The WiseTechGlobalresult was above Bell Potter estimates,and the final dividend was 10% above forecast.

FY21 guidance is consistent with the broker's estimates, but the analyst notes guidance assumes industrial production growth reboundsand returns to pre-pandemic growth levels in the second half of FY21.

Bell Potter upgrades FY21 and FY22 EPS forecasts by 6%. The Sell rating is maintained and the target price is increased to $25 from $17.75.

This report was published on August 19, 2020.

Target price is $25.00 Current Price is $28.35 Difference: minus $3.35 (current price is over target).

If WTC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $24.87, suggesting downside of -12.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.60 cents and EPS of 23.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 118.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.1, implying annual growth of -44.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 100.9.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.30 cents and EPS of 32.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 88.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 41.4, implying annual growth of 47.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 68.5.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources