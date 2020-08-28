FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-08-2020

Australia | 4:29 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((APT)) - Afterpay
- ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game Techn
- ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
- ((APX)) - Appen
- ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
- ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
- ((CVN)) - Carnarvon Petroleum
- ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
- ((CGR)) - CML Group
- ((CMW)) - Cromwell Property
- ((DTC)) - Damstra Holdings
- ((EXP)) - Experience Co
- ((FLT)) - Flight Centre
- ((GXY)) - Galaxy Resources
- ((GTN)) - GTN Ltd
- ((IGO)) - IGO Co
- ((ITG)) - Intega Group
- ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
- ((360)) - Life360
- ((LNK)) - Link Administration
- ((M7T)) - Mach7 Technologies
- ((MWY)) - Midway
- ((MCR)) - Mincor Resources
- ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
- ((PPC)) - Peet & Company
- ((PGL)) - Prospa Group
- ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
- ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
- ((RFF)) - Rural Funds Group
- ((SFR)) - Sandfire Resources
- ((SPL)) - Starpharma
- ((WOW)) - Woolworths
- ((Z1P)) - Zip Co
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE