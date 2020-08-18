Yield Appeal The Deal For Charter Hall Retail

Australia | 10:00 AM

Charter Hall Retail provided a mixed message in its FY20 results and a lack of outlook or guidance has left the focus on rental collections in the wake of the pandemic.

-Surprisingly small amount of uncollected rent expensed in FY20

-Acquisition of Coles distribution centre consistent with strategy

-Defensible income stream and attractive distribution yield



By Eva Brocklehurst

As the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the financial results of retail landlords, a lack of guidance from Charter Hall Retail ((CQR)) was disappointing while relief was palpable on the restated intention to pay a distribution in line with 100% of operating cash flow.

Macquarie points out cash drives distributions and the current distribution policy includes an allowance for maintenance capital and tenant incentives. That provides the positive outlook.

Yet, without guidance, Charter Hall Retail has left investors more focused on the downside risk and questioning the underlying story, and given such uncertainty Citi downgrades to Sell from Neutral. The broker estimates earnings will probably settle -15-20% below FY20.

Ord Minnett forecasts a drop of -13% in FY21 funds from operations (FFO) because of dilution from the recent capital raising. The distribution is also expected to be down -7%, with the assumed pay-out ratio in line with adjusted FFO, and allowing for the assumed $5m of rental support.

Rental Shortfall

Operating earnings of $142.7m in FY20 incorporated a -$1.5m negative impact from coronavirus-related provisions. Cash collection appears slightly superior to peers, with a shortfall of -$15m, which UBS attributes to the portfolio weighting to longer WALE (weighted average lease expiry) convenience retail assets.

Morgan Stanley finds it interesting that such a small amount of uncollected rent was expensed but acknowledges there may be expiry extensions applied to some leases so the treatment can be different.

The broker highlights the fact that GPT Group ((GPT)) and SCA Property ((SCP)) wrote off or expensed 70% and 90% of uncollected rent, respectively. However, UBS considers the comparison with SCA Property unwarranted even if both are focused on grocery-anchored convenience retail.

Instead, the disclosures show vastly different accounting methods and, while Charter Hall Retail collections appear better, the SCA Property disclosure was much clearer. Since June 30 both have collected around 50% of the remaining outstanding rent reflected in FY20 earnings.

Citi points out A-REITs are likely to take several approaches to accounting for the impact of the pandemic and this will materially influence how their financial reports appear.

Charter Hall Retail seems to be much less conservative than its peers, which has contributed to a beat on estimates, yet the broker observes the market tends to react favourably to those results that provide some certainty in the form of FY21 guidance or a conservative measure of earnings that can be used as a reliable "base".

Leasing

Commentary has indicated that new lease deals were being struck with negative leasing spreads and Charter Hall Retail is prepared to meet the market to maintain occupancy.

Macquarie highlights the Target ((WES)) stores are a headwind, as this chain represents 2.2% of income. Some positive outcomes in this regard have occurred, with Target conversions to Kmart stores and supermarkets but this predominantly relates to Target Country stores.