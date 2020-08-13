The Short Report – 13 Aug 2020

Weekly Reports | 12:45 PM

Summary:

Week ending August 6, 2020

Last week the ASX200 opened with a plunge through 6000 support as Melbourne went into stage 4 lockdown, but it swiftly rebounded on Wall Street strength to recover support.

While there are still very few stocks towards the top of the table, the feature of last week was Webjet ((WEB)) and Inghams Group ((ING)) moving up into the 10% shorted space leaving a vacuum behind in the 9s.

(Kirkland Lake Gold ((KLA)) disappeared from the top of the table, but this was just another occasional geographical arbitrage play over three different exchanges.)

Webjet jumped to 11.1% shorted from 9.5%, as travel agents are clearly a victim of re-lockdowns and re-closed borders. Webjet is also the most domestically-focused amongst peers, and we note Flight Centre ((FLT)) dropped down a bracket last week to join Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) in the 6s.

All travel agent stocks have rocketed back this week on rotation into cyclicals, so next week’s positions will be interesting.

Inghams sells chooks to both supermarkets on the one hand and restaurants on the other. The net virus effect thus cancels itself out on a cook-at-home and don’t-go-out theme, and indeed the stock price has neither much suffered nor benefited comparatively since February.

Yet the shorters seem to have it in for Inghams.

The only other stock to see a short position change of one percentage point or more last week was FlexiGroup ((FXL)). See below.

Otherwise we might note that heading into result season, the 5%-plus table reduced by three stock last week, with no newcomers.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

MYR 12.0

WEB 11.1

ING 10.1