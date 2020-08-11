Afterpay: Just A Breather

Technicals | 11:04 AM

By Michael Gable

As forewarned last week, the S&P 500 Index has moved higher and is retesting its high from February. We expected that this, combined with an improvement in Victoria's daily infection rate and a "not so bad" reporting season, may be the catalyst to get our market pushing past the June peak and rallying again. With our market putting on over 190 points in the last week, that now appears tantalisingly close. In our opinion, it is not a time to be short.



In today's report, our charting section looks at Afterpay ((APT)).