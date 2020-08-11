Afterpay: Just A Breather

Technicals | 11:04 AM
By Michael Gable
As forewarned last week, the S&P 500 Index has moved higher and is retesting its high from February. We expected that this, combined with an improvement in Victoria's daily infection rate and a "not so bad" reporting season, may be the catalyst to get our market pushing past the June peak and rallying again. With our market putting on over 190 points in the last week, that now appears tantalisingly close. In our opinion, it is not a time to be short.
In today's report, our charting section looks at Afterpay ((APT)).
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE