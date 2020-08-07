FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-08-2020

Australia | 12:23 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((LEP)) - Ale Property Group
  • ((BWP)) - BWP Trust
  • ((BWX)) - BWX Ltd
  • ((CIP)) - Centuria Industrial Reit
  • ((COF)) - Centuria Office Reit
  • ((ELO)) - Elmo Software
  • ((NCK)) - Nick Scali
  • ((PNI)) - Pinnacle Investment
  • ((RMD)) - ResMed
  • ((TAH)) - Tabcorp Holdings

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

