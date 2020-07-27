The Monday Report – 27 July 2020

Daily Market Reports | 9:19 AM

By Greg Peel

Breaking the Spell?

Friday saw the ASX200 close down -70 points to mark the fourteenth day in which no two consecutive sessions saw the index move in the same direction. The net result: up 12 points.

But wait! The futures were down -27 on Saturday morning. Could it be?

The ASX200 posted most of Friday's fall from the open, after Wall Street fell overnight on selling in Big Tech, increasing US-China tensions, and the ongoing failure of Congress to reach an agreement on further stimulus.

After a flat morning the ASX200 dropped again at lunch time ahead of a flat afternoon. Likely "Friday selling", as a weekend is a long time in the current global climate. Domestically, the weekend brought the worst days of covid since covid began, yet Victorian authorities believe they are starting to get a handle on it.

Outside of IT (-2.1%), the big falls on Friday were in the big-cap sectors of financials (-1.5%) and healthcare (-1.6%). In healthcare's case, the strong Aussie dollar is weighing on CSL ((CSL)).

In the case of financials, Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) issued a profit warning and announced a scrapping of its dividend. It fell -7.8% to be the worst performing index stock on the day. Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) wasn't a long way away, falling -3.9% after reporting an increase in +90 day past-due loans to APRA.

For the big banks, this week's updated dividend policy due from APRA is keeping investors cautious.

Other sectors posted lesser but relatively even falls except for utilities (+0.8%), which seem to go up and down each day as much as the index does, and staples (+0.1%).

Gold was pushing towards the US$1900/oz mark (and got there on Friday night) yet Evolution Mining ((EVN)) fell -7.8%.

For gold miners it's all about (over)valuation, as far as analysts are concerned. Iron ore miners failed to be excited on Friday by preliminary data from the ABS showing Australia exports rose 8% in June, driven by iron ore. Imports rose 6%, driven by petroleum.

I noted on Friday morning that TPG Telecom ((TPG)) had just kept on falling since its merger, but it bounced back 4.7% during the session. Megaport ((MP1) provided a quarterly update, and fell -6.6%.

If the futures do fall -27 points this morning it will mean testing, yet again, 6000 support. The ASX200 first made it back to 6000 in early June.