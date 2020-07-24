Next Week At A Glance – 27-31 Jul 2020

Weekly Reports | Jul 24 2020

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Last night’s US new weekly jobless claims number suggests the tide may now be turning on the US economic recovery. With re-lockdowns commencing in July, next week’s durable goods orders and personal income & spending data for June may thus be misleading.

More immediately relevant will be July consumer confidence numbers. The Fed holds a policy meeting on Wednesday.

The eurozone reports a first estimate of June quarter GDP on Thursday.

On Friday China will release July manufacturing and services PMIs.

Australia will see June quarter inflation numbers which might be interesting, but unlikely to be market-moving in the scheme of things. It would be nice if they could send the Aussie lower nonetheless.

More relevant for Australia next week is the beginning of the “August” reporting season. The first trickle of reporters next week includes GUD Holdings ((GUD)), Credit Corp ((CCP)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Cimic ((CIM)), Genworth Mortgage Insurance ((GMA)) and UR Westfield ((URW)).

This will coincide with the last burst of resource sector production reports ahead of month-end.  Reporters include Iluka Resources ((ILU)), IGO ((IGO)), Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), OceanaGold ((OGC)), Sandfire Resources ((SFR)) and Infigen Energy ((IFN)).

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) holds its AGM on Thursday.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

CCP CIM FMG GMA GUD IFN IGO ILU JHG MQG OGC RIO SFR URW

Latest News

1
Coca-Cola Amatil: Things Going Better

Jul 24 2020 - Australia
2
ESG Focus: Record US$82bn In ESG ETFs & ETPs

Jul 24 2020 - ESG Focus
3
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 July 2020

Jul 24 2020 - Weekly Reports
4
Next Week At A Glance – 27-31 Jul 2020

Jul 24 2020 - Weekly Reports
5
SPONSORED: 88 Energy Prepares For Farm Out On Billion Barrel Plus Alaskan Project

Jul 24 2020 - FYI

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Infomedia, MNF Group & BHP

Jul 17 2020 - Rudi's View
2
Rudi’s View: What’s Wrong With CSL?

Jul 16 2020 - Rudi's View
3
Uranium Week: Issues Of Supply And Demand

Jun 30 2020 - Weekly Reports
4
Material Matters: Lithium, Copper And Oil

Jul 01 2020 - Commodities
5
The Wrap: Consumer Survey, TPG Merger And Supermarkets

Jul 03 2020 - Weekly Reports
6
Material Matters: Gold, Thermal And Met Coal

Jul 08 2020 - Commodities