The Monday Report – 20 July 2020

Daily Market Reports | Jul 20 2020

By Greg Peel

Support

The ASX200 opened up 32 points in the first ten minutes on Friday then immediately fell back -42 points to the 6000 level. From 11am till 3pm the index made multiple attempts to rise from 6000, failing every time until the final hour.

6000 had been solid resistance on the upside, so now its solid support on the downside.

Perhaps the most notable aspect to sector moves on Friday was that none exceeded 1%. Can’t remember when that last happened. All sectors closed in the green bar IT, which fell -0.1%. Upside moves ranged from 0.1% for discretionary to 0.8% for materials.

In the recent climate, it was largely a nothing day.

As for how long technical support at 6000 can hold will likely come down to whether the virus situation in Australia continues to worsen outside Melbourne, and particularly in NSW. Gladys seems fiercely determined not to put the state back into lockdown but the recommendations of what not to do, which basically suggest voluntary lockdown, are stepping up.

Much depends on Wall Street of course, which spent the week rotating out of growth and into value but remains resilient on a net basis, even as the case-count continues to run out of control. Much depends on the next round of fiscal stimulus, given round one ends in less than a fortnight.

The same is true in Australia, and perhaps we may see a quieter market up to Thursday when the government’s revised fiscal plans will be announced.

There was nothing much to write home about among individual stocks moves on Friday.

Office/storage REIT Abacus Property ((ABP)) topped the index winners with a 6.6% move after announcing an extension to its banking facility.

Miners were among the winners after reporting their quarterly sales and production numbers. Alumina Ltd ((AWC)) rose 4.3% after JV partner Alcoa reported earnings and South32 ((S32)) came in with 4.2% on its quarterly report. Rio Tinto’s ((RIO)) quarterly was worth 0.6%.

Ignoring highly volatile biotechs, Flight Centre’s ((FLT)) -2.8% loss was most notable, as travel-related stocks all went backwards once more, with Qantas ((QAN)) also falling and Helloworld ((HLO)) dropping -2.0% after a raising.

There was also minimal action on Wall Street on Friday night so as suggested, we may be in for a bit of quiet period. Our futures were up all of 2 points on Saturday morning.