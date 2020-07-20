Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 20, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Jul 20 2020

PSQ PACIFIC SMILES GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $1.56

Bell Potter rates ((PSQ)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Pacific Smiles Group has signed a managed services agreement with the private insurer HBF for a ten-year base term under which it will build at least five HBF Dental Clinics in Western Australia in the next 18 months.

Bell Potter highlights the group will not own these HBF centres and will not bear any capital expenditure or in-clinic running costs.

Its cost outlay will be restricted to managing the centres, liaising with medical practitioners and getting a share of patient fees in return.

The incremental net income from this HBF arrangement is estimated by the broker at $0.5m in FY22, expected to ramp up to $2.2m and will be an additional revenue stream for the group, increasing margin expansion.

Earnings forecasts for FY20-21 remain unchanged while upgraded by circa 3% for FY22 due to the inclusion of net earnings from the HBF arrangement.

Bell Potter upgrades its rating to Buy from Hold with the target price increased to $1.75 from $1.65.

This report was published on July 9, 2020.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $1.56 Difference: $0.19

If PSQ meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 2.40 cents and EPS of 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.84.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.10 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.59.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((PSQ)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons states that Pacific Smiles Group provided FY20 guidance and balance sheet metrics are well in excess of the broker's forecasts.

The company announced same store patient fee growth of 7% and the expectation for $185.8m in gross fees for FY20.

The broker expects a return to the rollout of 8-10 centres per year.

Anecdotal evidence suggests to Wilsons that the company's rebound is outperforming 'small private practice' dentistry. With competitive pressures on a low and rental expenses subdued, now is potentially a great time to be in expansion mode.

Existing practices are commissioning new chairs to backfill spare capacity in existing centres. Wilsons believes this is a strong leading indicator of trading conditions.

Overweight rating is retained. Target price is increased to $2.00 from $1.65.

This report was published on July 06, 2020.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.56 Difference: $0.44

If PSQ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 2.40 cents and EPS of 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.84.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 3.90 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SND SAUNDERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.61

Taylor Collison rates ((SND)) as Outperform (2) -

Taylor Collison believes that Saunders International will increase market share due to a strong workflow and order book, as well as a weakened competitive landscape.



The broker maintains that the company should be a beneficiary of increased fiscal expenditure, particularly in the infrastructure space. Additionally, the analyst is optimistic about the medium-term contribution to earnings by the non-cyclical divisions of the company.



The broker estimates FY20 revenue of $68.9m and EBIT of $1.4m and expects the FY21 reintroduction of a dividend (the first since 1H18).



Outperform rating is maintained. No target price is estimated.



This report was published on June 29, 2020

Current Price is $0.61. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 61.00.

Forecast for FY21:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.60 cents and EPS of 3.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.06.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WTC WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $20.65

Bell Potter rates ((WTC)) as Sell (5) -

WiseTech Global announced completing earnout re-negotiations on five of its acquisitions.

Bell Potter notes the impact from these re-negotiations is much less than the initial impact announced in May with equity issuance at $10.4m rather than the expected $81.4m.

These earnout changes will lead to a one-off fair value gain of $8.1m which will be recognised in the FY20 result, reports the broker and notes the company does not anticipate any goodwill impairment from these changes.

The broker’s FY20 forecasts remain consistent with the company’s revenue and operating income guidance, albeit on the lower side.

Bell Potter maintains its Sell rating with the target price increasing to $18.75 from $17.50.

This report was published on July 9, 2020.

Target price is $18.75 Current Price is $20.65 Difference: minus $1.9 (current price is over target).

If WTC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $22.20, suggesting upside of 7.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 3.20 cents and EPS of 15.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 134.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.6, implying annual growth of 16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 100.2.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.40 cents and EPS of 22.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 91.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.7, implying annual growth of 34.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 74.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources