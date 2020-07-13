The Monday Report – 13 July 2020

Daily Market Reports | 9:18 AM

By Greg Peel

Rising Dread

Can a border stop a virus? That was the question investors were asking on Friday as worrying outbreaks emerged in Sydney. It was not a weekend to go home long. The ASX200 chopped up and down all morning, failing to push into the positive, before selling accelerated in the afternoon.

With 20 minutes to go the index was down -56, so there was a burst of late buying, even as the Dow futures showed down -200.

Energy was the worst performing sector, down -2.0% on weaker oil prices. Staples (+0.4%) and healthcare (+0.3%) were the only two sectors to close in the green, being go-to sectors in a lockdown.

All other sectors fell by uniform levels, indicating little discrimination.

Temple & Webster ((TPW)) topped the index with a 12.1% gain, given furnishings and homewares have proven a lockdown beneficiary. Traders cashed in on the moonshot that is Afterpay ((APT)) and switched into rival Zip Co ((Z1P)), up 8.1%, while last week’s positive funds flow data from Netwealth ((NWL)) had that stock up another 5.6%.

Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) led the travel sector down once more, falling -7.0%. Analysts are generally keen on the coal sector, but funds are now shunning the dirtiest fuel in droves. Whitehaven Coal fell -4.6%.

I could go on, but Wall Street had another pop on Friday night, and hence our futures closed up 95 points on Saturday morning. Virus be damned.

Resurgent Hope

The Dow futures were suggesting a weak start on Wall Street on Friday night and so it came to pass, but not for long. News from drug maker Gilead swung sentiment in a flash.

Gilead disclosed findings from a new analysis of previously disclosed clinical trial data that found remdesivir can reduce the risk of mortality in patients by 62%, when compared to standard care. Gilead said the mortality data point is "an important finding that requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials."

In other words, the analysis is not from a randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trial as would be required by the FDA.

Medical experts have already criticised drug companies for releasing such information when confirmation remains some way off. Yet every now and again there is such news, and Wall Street always takes the ball and runs with it. The Nasdaq continued on its merry way on Friday night, but this time underperformed the other indices as cyclicals, or “reopening stocks”, once more took centre stage.

Meanwhile, the case-count just keeps growing, and there is concern that any new infections arising from July 4 long weekend gatherings are yet to show in the numbers.