Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Jul 2020

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

In contrast to this week, the economic calendar is rather jam-packed next week.

Highlights include, in the US, inflation, industrial production, retail sales, housing sentiment and starts, consumer sentiment, The Empire State and Philly Fed indices, and the Fed Beige Book.

China will report numbers for June trade, retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and…drum roll…June quarter GDP.

Gosh they’re fast.

Both the Bank of Japan and ECB will hold policy meetings.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business confidence and Westpac consumer confidence surveys, and the June jobs numbers.

Next week brings the start to two major corporate calendar events – quarterly production and sales reports for the resource sectors, and a hint of the earnings season about to be upon us.

Cimic ((CIM)) reports next week, albeit this result is a bit of an outlier calendar-wise. The last week of July is when results begin to trickle in in earnest ahead of the August explosion.

Production reports are due from Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), South32 ((S32)) Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

Alcoa reports earnings in the US, impacting on Alumina Ltd’s ((AWC)) joint venture earnings.

AusNet Services ((AST)) holds its AGM.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS