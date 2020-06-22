Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-06-20

Weekly Reports | Jun 22 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 15 to Friday June 19, 2020

Total Upgrades: 13

Total Downgrades: 20

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.71%; Hold 40.89%; Sell 9.40%

Today’s dichotomy in the Australian share market is reflected in research updates released by stockbroking analysts.

On the one hand, underlying trends in earnings estimates and share price valuations and targets have turned positive.

On the other hand, the balance between recommendation upgrades and downgrades has turned in favour of more downgrades – often the same companies enjoying positive momentum in forecasts and price targets are the same ones receiving recommendation downgrades.

Today’s dilemma for investors couldn’t be made any clearer.

For the week ending Friday, 19th June 2020, FNArena registered thirteen upgrades versus twenty downgrades for individual ASX-listed stocks.

Only two of the upgrades didn’t move past Neutral/Hold, whereas four of the downgrades sank to a fresh Sell.

Carsales and Megaport both received two downgrades, all four to Neutral, after stellar rallies in both share prices recently.

Fresh sell ratings were reserved for the ASX, InvoCare, Regis Resources, and Star Entertainment.

Negative changes to consensus price targets during the week are hardly worth paying attention to, but the positive side reveals plenty of fireworks, including for Viva Energy Group, Healius, and Premier Investments.

The situation is similar, though not quite as extreme, for the week’s adjustments to earnings forecasts.

Heavy downward adjustments were made for Ardent Leisure, Sims Metal Management, and Crown Resorts but these are dwarfed by what is occurring on the positive side of the ledger.

Nine of the top ten largest increases to consensus forecasts all come in double digit percentage, with the week’s top scorer -Oil Search- almost doubling the prior estimate.

Other big gainers include Viva Energy Group, Qantas, Nufarm, and Air New Zealand.

After a brief peek above the 50%, total percentage of Buy/Outperform ratings for the seven brokers covered has now fallen back to 49.71% - still very high by historical standards.

Total Neutral/Hold recommendations take up 40.89% of the total, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 9.40%.

Upgrade

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ((CGC)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Pandemic-related restrictions are being eased in Australia with sequential improvement in the food service sector. Meanwhile, Macquarie notes produce pricing remains solid and seasonal conditions robust.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform. While Costa Group is at the higher end of the investment risk spectrum, Macquarie believes the bar is now set lower after a recent decline in the share price. Target is $2.87.

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED ((CWN)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 5/1/0

Morgan Stanley switches its preference to Crown Resorts and upgrades to Overweight from Equal-weight. Target is raised to $12.00 from $6.60. The broker believes there is now more reliance on the domestic market, given travel restrictions.

This will become a fight for market share and Crown Sydney, which opens in December, is expected to be the winner. With capacity restrictions, Morgan Stanley does not forecast a recovery until FY22. Industry view: Cautious.

FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ((FCT)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Firstwave Cloud Technology has completed a $15m capital raising, and on rising sales and tight cost control should reach cash flow breakeven by end-2022, Morgans estimates. With funding now settled, management can return focus to the business.

For Firstwave, the key to growing sales revenue is to continue adding distributors who pay to use the company's comprehensive cyber security offering, the broker suggests. Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold, target rises to 16.5c from 10.6c.

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED ((FPH)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/0/3

In the US, Macquarie has research that indicates hospitalisation rates for the pandemic imply a high severity flu season. For the company, hospitalisation rates are a key driver of demand for consumables.

The broker assesses earnings momentum, combined with upside risk presented by second coronavirus wave, is compelling. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral. Target is raised to NZ$30.97 from NZ$25.02.

HEALIUS LIMITED ((HLS)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Healius will sell its 69 medical centres, 13 Health & Co practices and 62 dental clinics for $500m. Proceeds of $470m are expected on completion. The sale to BGH Capital requires approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board and should be completed this year.

Meanwhile, trading conditions have improved in recent weeks with pathology revenue close to prior year levels and radiology revenue down in just single digits.

Credit Suisse raises FY20 earnings estimates by 20% and FY21 by 14%, expecting a stronger recovery from the pandemic.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral, as the broker assesses the stock is trading in line with the multiple paid for medical centres, which is the least attractive and lowest-return business unit. Target is raised to $3.25 from $2.47.

See also HLS downgrade.