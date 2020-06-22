The Monday Report – 22 June 2020

Daily Market Reports | Jun 22 2020

By Greg Peel

The ASX200 shot out of the blocks again on Friday morning before stumbling its way to a 70 point gain by midday. As this took the index above 6000 once more, sellers appeared. Profit-taking ahead of the weekend then wiped out all those gains in the afternoon.

Squaring up ahead of the weekend can’t be a foolish move in these times. We now have Victoria re-tightening restrictions as Essendon gets sick, and a poor turn-out to Trump’s first election rally. Whatever you think of Trump, Biden’s promise to roll back the Trump tax cuts will not sit well with Wall Street.

Not all stocks saw profit-taking in the afternoon, given the story of the morning held fast. According to preliminary ABS data, Australian retail sales jumped a record 16.4% in May. Over three months sales have jumped 13.0% in March (hoarding), fallen -17.7% in April (lockdown) and jumped 16.3% in May (reopening).

We might note that while JobKeeper/Seeker policies were announced in March, some recipients were still waiting until May for the cheques in the mail.

What did we all buy? Furniture of course. Maybe long hours of sitting on the old couch wore it out. ANZ Bank economists note furniture sales growth has continued into June, up 44% year on year in the week to June 12, and electronics up 55%. The month of May saw a 30% jump in dining out, but that’s still -30% down year on year.

The furniture numbers were confirmed by Nick Scali ((NCK)) and Adairs ((ADH)), both of which provided strong trading updates on Friday and rose 19.7% and 10.9% respectively. The particular takeaway was a 92% increase in online sales for Adairs. Neither are in the index, but Friday’s index chart-topper was car dealer AP Eagers ((APE)), up 9.9% and another discretionary stock.

If we’re buying online where aren’t we buying? Shopping mall landlords Scentre Group ((SCG)) and Vicinity Centres ((VCX)) were the worst index performers, each falling -4.7%.

The consumer discretionary sector starred on the day with a 1.8% gain, compared to -0.4% for staples. A 1.8% gain was also posted by the Ausdaq, with all of WiseTech Global ((WTC)), Altium ((ALU)), Afterpay ((APT)) and Xero ((XRO)) having strong sessions.

The main offset were materials, down -1.1% on a lower iron ore price. Other sector moves were mixed.

Just to reinforce the online theme, Apple announced on Friday night it will re-close physical stores in the current US virus hotspot states. This news was the main driver of weakness on Wall Street, and as such our futures were down -78 points on Saturday morning.

New and Dangerous

The poor turn-out at Trump’s rally could be put down to various factors. For one, he chose to hold it in Arizona – a current virus hotspot – and in the city of Tulsa – the site of the 1921 race massacre – and had initially planned it for “Juneteenth” before pushing it back a day. Potential supporters may have been put off by the virus threat and/or BLM protest threat.

A new twist has emerged in that thousands of TikTok users and K-Pop fans claim to have registered en masse without ever having any intention of showing up. A prank to deliberately ruin the event.

Or it is a reflection of Trump’s latest approval rating, down to 37% from 44% pre-virus.

It will be interesting to see if this has an effect on Wall Street tonight.