The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 09 June 2020

Daily Market Reports | 9:02 AM

By Greg Peel

Friday

On Thursday night Wall Street had appeared to ring the bell, for now, when the Nasdaq 100 hit a new intraday high and triggered profit-taking. So it was the ASX200, which on Thursday had rung its own bell of sorts by breaching 6000 but not managing to close above that level, fell through Friday morning to be down around -30 points.

But you can’t keep an excited market down.

It was a choppy affair, but perhaps the most exciting news on the day came from Qantas ((QAN)). The airline had raised hopes, and relevant stock prices, on Thursday when it announced a lift to 15% capacity from lockdown 5%, suggesting July might see further capacity increases if the demand was there.

Was it swamped with bookings? On Friday Qantas announced it had the ability to increase to 40% in July. Qantas shares rallied another 3.1%, but Sydney Airport ((SYD)) was the big winner, jumping 6.2%.

It was otherwise a mish-mash of a session, and afternoon buying again took the index above 6000 only to close just below it once more. One would assume 6000 was clearly looking like a near term top, until Wall Street opened on Friday night.

The consumer discretionary sector actually closed down -0.8% on the day despite the excitement, reflected in Kogan ((KGN)), which is not in the index, jumping 8.6% to a new all-time high. Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) rose 5.4% as the crowds are set to return to the footy this weekend.

Staples ticked up 0.2%. This belied selling in defensives, with telcos down -1.1% and utilities down -1.3%, and just to underscore a one day up, one day down theme, healthcare fell -2.8% having risen 2.7% on Thursday. There appears to be a Whack-a-Mole attitude to CSL ((CSL)) at the moment.

Funds drawn out of defensives went into the banks (+1.9%) and energy (+1.1%). Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) jumped 8.9%, while short-covering in lithium miners offset losses in iron ore and gold stocks.

It’s all academic, given what happened on Wall Street. Our futures were up 101 points on Saturday morning.

Note that the ASX200 put in a five-day winning streak last week and gained 4.2%, having gained 4.7% the week before.