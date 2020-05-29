Next Week At A Glance – 1-4 June 2020

Weekly Reports | 10:49 AM

By Greg Peel

It’s a big week in Australia next week economically. On Tuesday we’ll see March quarter data for company profits and inventories and the current account, leading into Wednesday’s March quarter GDP result.

The RBA will meet on Tuesday, but Philip Lowe already gave us some “not as bad as feared” flavour yesterday.

Data for April next week include building approvals, retail sales and trade. May data include house prices and the manufacturing and services PMIs.

PMIs will be reported across the globe.

It’s jobs week in the US, with May private sector numbers due on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday. Additional data include construction spending and trade.

The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

As we head into the final month of the financial year, things will now go quiet on the local corporate news front, although we may begin to see “confession session” style updates ahead of books-close, perhaps from those many companies who chose to withdraw guidance at the peak of the virus.

There are still a handful of AGMs to get through this month, including oOh!media ((OML)) next week.

