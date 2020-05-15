Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 May 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:30 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Today’s industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data for April out of China will be telling, as a guide to just how quickly the first in-first out lockdown economy is bouncing back. In contrast will be industrial production and retail sales numbers for April out of the US, which will likely be shockers, but possibly represent a trough.

Next week we’ll also see flash manufacturing PMI estimates for May across several economies, including Australia and the US.

The minutes of the May RBA meeting are out next week, and may give us an idea of how much the central bank has now pulled back on its government bond purchases, which informs the stability or otherwise of credit markets. The ABS will release preliminary retail sales numbers for May, but these precede the easing of restrictions on shops.

Japan will report March quarter GDP.

The minutes of the last Fed meeting are also out next week, along with US data for housing sentiment and starts.

Elders ((ELD)), James Hardie ((JHX)), Ozforex ((OFX)), TechnologyOne ((TNE)) and Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) report earnings next week.

Adelaide Brighton ((ABC)), Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) and Sydney Airport ((SYD)) hold AGMs. Appen ((APX)) hosts an investor day. 

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

ABC ALL ALX APX ELD JHX OFX SYD TNE

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 15 May 2020

12:05 PM - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 May 2020

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Cash-Strapped SMEs Put Pressure On Altium

11:00 AM - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: Reliable Dividends On The ASX

10:30 AM - Rudi's View
5
The Wrap: Domestic Tourism Revival & Engineers Under Pressure

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Subdued 2020 For Woodside Petroleum

Apr 17 2020 - Australia
2
SPONSORED: ICL & Alexium To Commercialise Flame Retardant

Apr 27 2020 - FYI
3
Gold Closely Tracks The Debt To GDP Ratio

Apr 17 2020 - Commodities
4
The Wrap: Economy, Dwellings & Food

Apr 17 2020 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Biggest Price Surge In Thirty Years

May 05 2020 - Weekly Reports
6
Landlords Versus Tenants: Rent Relief Impact

Apr 20 2020 - Feature Stories