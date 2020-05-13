The Overnight Report: Wave Theory

Daily Market Reports | 9:16 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 5320.00 – 68.00 – 1.26% S&P ASX 200 5403.00 – 58.20 – 1.07% S&P500 2870.12 – 60.20 – 2.05% Nasdaq Comp 9002.55 – 189.79 – 2.06% DJIA 23764.78 – 457.21 – 1.89% S&P500 VIX 33.04 + 5.47 19.84% US 10-year yield 0.68 – 0.05 – 6.61% USD Index 100.00 – 0.24 – 0.24% FTSE100 5994.77 + 55.04 0.93% DAX30 10819.50 – 5.49 – 0.05%

By Greg Peel

The Lord Giveth…

What a difference a day makes.

With Wall Street closing flat on Monday night, in broad market terms, and the futures showing down -19 points, it appeared the local market may have been set to pull back a little after running up hard on Monday on risk-on sentiment. But as it turned out, the sellers were fully locked and loaded before the open.

The threat from China to slap an 80% tariff on Australian barley imports had upset agricultural stocks but had been largely ignored by a wider market more focused on a reopening of the economy sooner than expected. But when Beijing announced an actual ban on beef imports from four Australian abattoirs, suddenly it was real.

The prime minister has dismissed the ban as being unrelated to a push for an inquiry into the virus source, and indeed the beef industry has confirmed Beijing has been investigating labelling issues for a year now. But the timing is a tad too coincidental. China buys 25% of Australian beef, and the four abattoirs in question supply 35% of exports to China.

The Treasurer warned parliament yesterday, between coughing fits, that the economic impact would be devastating were Australians to flout social distancing as the economy reopens and thus spark a second wave. While not exactly a revelation, the address was pre-released to the media yesterday to make the morning papers before the Treasurer spoke. And it appears a second wave might emanate from Canberra.

NAB’s business survey for April showed a fall to -34 for the conditions index from -22 in March and 1 in February. This despite the launch of JobKeeper. Again, not so much of a shock as it was April when the lockdowns were fully implemented, but with JobKeeper payments not hitting until this month, businesses were clearly struggling.

The good news is business confidence rebounded to -46 from -65 in March (February -2), but the bad news is that is still a number twice as large as seen in the GFC.

So put it all together and the ASX200 spun on a dime yesterday, falling -87 points to midday to more than wipe out Monday’s gains. An afternoon clawback reduced that to -58, but Monday’s risk-on saw an abrupt about-face to risk-off.

To draw upon our consumer sector indicator once more, staples rose -0.3% as discretionary fell -1.0%. Healthcare rode a second wave, up 1.5%, to be the only other sector to close in the green.

Financials, materials, energy, industrials and utilities – everything that led the market up on Monday – led the market down. In consumer discretionary, Myer ((MYR)) rose 8.6% on Monday and fell -17.5% yesterday.

Iron ore exports next on the list? Very unlikely, but materials fell -1.9% even as building materials company CSR ((CSR)) jumped 10.0% on an earnings report that included a suspended buyback and an abandoned dividend.

And now Wall Street has rolled over. Even FAAMG. The bulk of the selling last night occurred in the last hour and our futures are down -68 points this morning.

Big one out the back

The US headline CPI fell -0.8% in April, as expected, but take out food & energy and the core CPI fell -0.4% compared to -0.2% expectations, to mark the biggest monthly drop since measurements began being taken in 1957.

It was first seen in South Korea, which up to that point had been a model of virus containment, and then another model country – Germany – began reopening and noted a small spike in cases. Last night it was revealed that after a month without one new case, Wuhan reported six over the weekend.

Wuhan is now moving to test all 11 million of its residents.

Dr Fauci told a US Senate committee last night the US faces “needless suffering and death” if the economy is reopened too quickly. The New York governor suggested “the virus is deceiving us,” as he highlighted the disturbing new twist of symptoms appearing in small children.

House Democrats have put up a bill for a second wave of fiscal relief worth US$3trn. The Republican Senate has declared it DOA. The Republican Senate is planning its own bill, which will include sanctions on China (albeit couched as a response to Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs).

Meanwhile, states across the country continue to roll out their reopening plans. This includes California, although LA County has warned lockdowns may remain in place for another two months, by which point, one assumes, everyone would have shot each other out of isolation meltdown.

Speaking on television last night, the CEO of embattled Boeing aired his expectation that at least one US airline would go under.

Wall Street was taking all in its stride up to midday, before a slight wobble in the early afternoon. At 3pm the wheels fell off, with selling accelerating into the close. Momentum traders, would no doubt have been riding six straight days of gains for the Nasdaq, must have reversed course in a hurry. The Nasdaq was still outperforming right up to the death when it rapidly played catch-up.

Hence the Nasdaq and S&P both fell -2.05%, with the Dow not far behind on -1.9%.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1701.70 + 4.50 0.27% Silver (oz) 15.43 – 0.05 – 0.32% Copper (lb) 2.36 – 0.00 – 0.09% Aluminium (lb) 0.65 – 0.01 – 0.76% Lead (lb) 0.73 – 0.02 – 2.53% Nickel (lb) 5.52 – 0.06 – 1.09% Zinc (lb) 0.91 + 0.00 0.24% West Texas Crude 25.34 + 0.84 3.43% Brent Crude 29.39 – 0.71 – 2.36% Iron Ore (t) futures 90.15 +2.30 +2.60%

The Chinese are racing to buy iron ore ahead of tariffs on Australian imports.

Saudi Arabia has announced an additional one million barrel per day production cut in June on top of a -9.7mbpd production cut by OPEC-Plus. This supply curtailment, and a reopening US economy, has WTI crude pushing further ahead on the assumption of reduced pressure on US storage facilities. Meanwhile, Brent is falling, rapidly closing the spread, despite there not being a storage issue (due to a cash settlement option for futures contracts).

The Aussie is down -0.3% at US$0.64974.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -68 points or -1.3%.

The weekly Roy Morgan report has been tracking a rebound in Australian consumer confidence. Today’s Westpac survey for May will provide month on month data.

We’ll also see the March quarter wage price index, good for wrapping your fish’n’chips.

The UK’s March quarter GDP is out tonight.

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) provides a quarterly update today.

EclipX Group ((ECX)) reports earnings, Stockland ((SGP)) also provides a quarterly report and GPT Group ((GPT)) and Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) hold AGMs.

ResMed ((RMD)) goes ex.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ADI APN Industria Reit Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans AWC Alumina Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse BLX Beacon Lighting Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans CSR CSR Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CWY Cleanaway Waste Management Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans GDF Garda Div Prop Fund Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans HMC Home Consortium Ltd Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse IAP Investec Australia Property Fund Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett MQG Macquarie Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse PDL Pendal Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans PPE People Infrastructure Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans PPH Pushpay Holdings Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS REA REA Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SEK Seek Ltd Downgrade to Reduce from Add Morgans SUN Suncorp Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans VRT Virtus Health Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS