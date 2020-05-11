The Monday Report – 11 May 2020

Daily Market Reports | May 11 2020

By Greg Peel

That Easing Feeling

The ASX200 shot out of the blocks on Friday and hit a peak of up over 60 points at 11am. It was all downhill from there to a more modest gain.

How much of this was a “Friday” phenomenon – selling to square up against what might transpire over the weekend – is unclear, but the index clearly did take a leg down on the release of the RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy at 11.30.

The SoMP didn’t really reveal much more than the monthly policy statement had suggested earlier in the week, but an expectation of a “significant” but uncertain contraction in the first half, and an ultimate -10% fall from peak to trough, is sobering. Contractions in many other economies are expected to be “at least” as large.

JPMorgan is now forecasting -40% for US June quarter GDP (year on year).

The RBA is also clearly in the “U”, as opposed to “V” recovery camp, suggesting that while an initial easing of restrictions will start soon (and now has), a full recovery will take time.

The federal government’s announcement of a three-stage easing plan was undoubtedly behind Friday’s gains, as evident in a market-leading 2.2% rise for the consumer discretionary sector, with next best utilities on 1.0%. Consumer staples, which have now had their day in the sun, fell -0.3%.

It would appear a lot of the discretionary stock buying was funded by taking profits in healthcare, as that sector fell a standout -1.7% when all other sectors, bar staples, posted fairly uniform gain.

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) reported an -8.4% drop in full year profit and a -50% dividend cut and rallied 5.7%. Clearly this was not as bad as feared – the dividend could have been deferred for example – noting Macquarie has a significant presence in global oil market trading.

Meanwhile, the Australian Banking Association noted a further 100,000 loans were deferred over the past week, half of which were home loans. That takes the total value of loans deferred to at least $200 billion, across 643,000 loans. Three of the Big Four saw share price falls on the day, with Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) hanging in there. The sector rose 0.7%.

BNPL company Zip Co ((Z1P)) reported an 86% year on year increase in monthly revenue, noting early May already looks much stronger relative to April. That stock jumped 14.3% to top the index, with consumer payments related Tyro Payments ((TYR)) joining in with 11.2%.

Elsewhere the light at the end of the tunnel theme was evident in gains for the likes of car dealer AP Eagers ((APE)), up 9.9%, Webjet ((WEB)) up 9.3%, Flight Centre ((FLT)) up 8.1%, Harvey Norman ((HVN)) up 6.7%, Super Retail ((SUL)) up 6.6%, and Retail Food Group ((RFG)) up 13.2%.

Are we getting ahead of ourselves?