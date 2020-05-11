FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-05-2020

Australia | May 11 2020
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((IAP)) - Investec Australia Property Fund
- ((MQG)) - Macquarie Group
- ((NWS)) - News Corp
- ((ORI)) - Orica
- ((PPH)) - Pushpay Holdings
- ((REA)) - REA Group
- ((VUK)) - Virgin Money Uk
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE